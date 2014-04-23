Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

Last year, the Red Sox became known for their late heroics en route to going all the way.

But they also dominated the early innings -- to the tune of outscoring their opposition, 426-298, in the first four innings of games.

So far this year, the 9-12 Red Sox have been outscored, 53-27, in the first five innings.

Sunday, Jake Peavy gave up three runs in the first inning and Boston trailed, 5-0, before rallying to win. Monday, Clay Buchholz was chased during a six-run third -- the Red Sox again rallying but this time coming up short.

Tuesday night, it was Jon Lester’s turn. He put his team in a 4-0 hole and the Red Sox could never recover, losing 9-3 to the Yankees.

The Red Sox have been outscored 9-2 in the first inning, 12-8 in the second, 21-8 in the third and 11-9 in the fourth.

“It takes some added energy,” manager John Farrell said Monday, before Tuesday’s latest slow start. “And while the body of work by our (starting) staff has been, I think, very good, we’ve had a number of games where it’s been (falling behind by) one run, two runs, (Monday) obviously, six. We’d certainly like to get the offense going a little bit earlier rather than having to dig out of a hole.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-12

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 5.25 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-1, 1.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester came into Tuesday night’s start with some pretty lofty numbers against the Yankees. But before he got an out, the Yankees had two runs, as many as they scored against him in 6 2/3 innings in New York earlier in the month. He wound up yielding eight runs, but only three were earned so he extended his streak of four earned runs or less against the Yankees to 11 straight starts.

--RF Shane Victorino, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a hamstring injury, made his third of what was supposed to be his final rehab start Tuesday night and, barring a setback, was slated to be activated Wednesday. However, the need for an extra reliever could delay his return by a day. Victorino was 2-for-11 with three strikeouts in three rehab games.

--2B Dustin Pedroia still doesn’t have a 2014 home run, but he has doubled in each of the last four games and is 7-for-15 over that span. He has reached base in 12 of his 23 plate appearances over the last five games.

--1B Mike Napoli, who hit his fifth homer of the season and added a double Tuesday night, has reached base in a career-high 17 straight games, batting .292 over that span. He has 17 multiple extra-base hit games since the start of 2013, tying him with Mike Trout for the most in the majors over that span.

--LHP Chris Capuano still hasn’t allowed a run in a Red Sox uniform. He turned in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief Tuesday and has worked 13 innings this season without allowing a run. He has 19 2/3 straight scoreless innings dating back to last season.

--RHP John Lackey, who has allowed six earned runs in each of his last two starts to balloon his ERA to 5.25, faces the Yankees in the middle game of a three-game series Wednesday night. He has gone at least five innings in 26 straight starts against the Yankees, the longest such streak among active pitchers and the seventh longest over the last 100 years. However, the last of those starts was April 12 in New York and Lackey yielded 10 hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He throws a lot of strikes. He never gave in. He forced us to swing the bat early in the count at times.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, of Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who has a 2.15 ERA and has walked two and struck out 35 in his first 29 1/3 major league innings over four starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He started a rehab assignment on April 19 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on April 20 and resumed his assignment on April 21. He was on target to be activated April 23 but the need for a pitcher could delay his return by a day.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. Middlebrooks started a rehab assignment on April 21 with Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Nava

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF Jonny Gomes

=