Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- While the focus was squarely on the ejected Yankees starter Michael Pineda, John Lackey came through with a huge start and win for the Red Sox at frigid Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Sox starters had allowed 22 earned runs in 24 2/3 innings over the previous five games. Lackey had yielded six earned runs in each of his last two starts, one against the Yankees. But Wednesday, he gave up only a sixth-inning run and seven hits, walking none in eight innings.

He struck out 11, one off his career high.

Included in the 11 strikeouts were three in as many at-bats by Mark Teixeira, who came into the game hitting .315 lifetime against Lackey.

Manager John Farrell said Lackey (3-2) “was outstanding.”

Asked about helping to turn things around for the starters, Lackey said, “I really wasn’t thinking about that. I was thinking about trying to give the bullpen a rest, for sure. ... I just wanted to get those guys a little bit of breather and win a ballgame.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-2, 5.48 ERA) vs. Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 2-2, 5.19).

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Daniel Nava, mired in a slump through the first 21 games, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday in the hope that he can regain his stroke. Nava was hitting just .149 with a .240 on-base percentage and was passed over in favor of the righty-swinging Jonny Gomes in Tuesday night’s start against RHP Masahiro Tanaka. He was told after the game he was going back. “That’s never a fun conversation,” manager John Farrell said on his weekly WEEI radio spot. “I think he was certainly disappointed by the news he was going to be optioned back. He was a big part of this offense last year, particularly as a left-handed hitter. But we’ve got to get him back on track.” Nava hit .303 with a .385 OBP last season.

--RHP John Lackey fanned a season-high 11 batters and walked none over eight innings in Wednesday’s win. The outing came after two straight six-run efforts, one of those against the Yankees. The 11 Ks were one shy of his career high. He has gone at least five innings in 27 straight starts against the Yankees, the longest such streak among active players and tied for the fifth-longest since 1914.

--OF Grady Sizemore was mired in a 1-for-26 slump when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple Wednesday night. He then struck out three straight times and reached on an error, extending his slump to 2-for-31.

--RF Shane Victorino will move into the leadoff spot and stabilize the lineup and the outfield defense when he returns from the disabled list, as early as Thursday. “He will have an impact I think the day he walks onto the field for us,” manager John Farrell said. “One, physically, he feels good. That’s the biggest question that we had to answer, just the ability to go back-to-back days. The durability, that is there. His defense impacts every game he plays in right field. So, first and foremost, where we’ve had some balls that have come back to bite us a little bit in right field, that will be the impact on the defensive side.”

--RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, with the Red Sox needing bullpen health after the recent failures of their starters. There was every chance Wilson would be sent right back as early as Thursday, when RF Shane Victorino returns.

--1B Mike Napoli had three hits and an RBI Wednesday night and has reached base in 18 straight games. He is hitting .319 over that span.

--DH David Ortiz made his 1,643rd start as a DH, matching Harold Baines’ all-time record. Ortiz came in holding the DH record for hits (1,776), home runs (384) and RBIs (1,255). ESPN Stats calculated Ortiz’s home run off Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday night at 482 feet, the longest by a Red Sox player in nine seasons. Tanaka became the 299th pitcher to allow a home run to Ortiz.

--LHP Felix Doubront takes a 1-2 record and 5.48 ERA to the mound against the Yankees in the finale of a three-game series Thursday night. Doubront is 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA against the Yankees. He lost at New York April 13 by allowing seven hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He started a rehab assignment on April 19 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on April 20 and resumed his assignment on April 21. He was on target to be activated April 23 but the need for a pitcher could delay his return by a day.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. Middlebrooks started a rehab assignment on April 21 with Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

LF Jonny Gomes

