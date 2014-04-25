Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

It’s no secret what the champion Red Sox need to turn their early season around.

“It’s gotta start with our starters,” Sox manager John Farrell said after the latest starting failure -- Felix Doubront chased after 2 2/3 innings amid some poor pitching and even-worse defense.

The Red Sox have been outscored, 71-33, in the first four innings of games. John Lackey rescued the staff on Wednesday, but Doubront sent things spinning again.

Even with Lackey’s strong outing, the starters have allowed 26 earned runs in the last 33 innings in the last seven games. Thirty-three innings averages out to less than five per start.

Doubront didn’t get any help on Thursday, with Boston guilty of five errors, three wild pitches and a passed ball. However, Doubront made one of the errors and threw two of the wild pitches, in what his manager called an “erratic” performance.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-0, 3.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buerhle, 4-0, 0.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Shane Victorino made his 2014 debut after missing the first 22 games with a hamstring injury. Projected as the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter, he batted second on Thursday. “This is something we’ve been waiting for for some time here, Shane’s return,” said manager John Farrell said. “We feel he helps solidify our outfield defense. In addition to that, the top of the order for us. Good to have him back in the lineup, no doubt about it.” Victorino struck out his first time up, then doubled and finished 1-for-5.

--LHP Felix Doubront retired the first two batters of the game but that was his highlight as he lasted just 2 2/3 innings in falling to 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA on Thursday night. The Red Sox made four errors, one of them by Doubront, who also threw two wild pitches and was the victim of a David Ross passed ball and three stolen bases -- all without a throw.

--SS Xander Bogaerts had two hits and has an eight-game hitting streak, but Thursday night marked his first multi-hit game in the streak. The rookie was given a tough error in the first inning, leading to the Yankees’ first run, and bounced a double-play relay off 1B Mike Napoli in the seventh inning (no error).

--DH David Ortiz appeared in his 1,644th game at the position, making him the all-time leader. He had a sacrifice fly in the loss.

--1B/OF Mike Carp made his professional pitching debut in the ninth inning. He walked five and gave up a run, but also got Brian McCann to hit into a double play and retired Kelly Johnson with the bases loaded. He was the first Red Sox position player to pitch since Darnell McDonald on May 6, 2012 (when he was the losing pitcher, with Orioles 1B Chris Davis getting the win).

--RHP Jake Peavy, who gave up five runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision, his fourth straight to start the season, his last time out, opens the Red Sox’s brief three-game road trip in Toronto on Friday night. Peavy has pitched at least six innings and given up two runs or less in his last five starts against the Blue Jays.

--RHP Alex Wilson, recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday because the Red Sox bullpen had been taxed in recent games, was sent back to Pawtucket to make room for RF Shane Victorino.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sooner we get past this one the better. We need to execute at a higher level.” -- Manager John Farrell, after a mistake-prone 14-5 loss to the Yankees in which the Red Sox made five errors and had three wild pitches and a passed ball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He started a rehab assignment on April 19 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on April 20 and resumed his assignment on April 21. He was activated April 24 and started in right field.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5. He is expected to be ready to be activated as soon as he is eligible. Middlebrooks started a rehab assignment on April 21 with Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

INF Brock Holt

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Shane Victorino

CF Grady Sizemore

LF Jonny Gomes

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

==