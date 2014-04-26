Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - It figures that the Red Sox would be the team to end left-hander Mark Buehrle’s four-game winning streak to open the season.

After all, the Red Sox catcher this year is A.J. Pierzynski, a long-time teammate of Buehrle with the Chicago White Sox. So he would have all the low-down on the fast-working Buehrle, you would think, and that is the reason Boston beat Toronto 8-1 with seven (six earned) of the runs against Buehrle.

But Pierzynski said it wasn’t quite that way.

”He’s so unpredictable because he’s not a typical pitcher that has a scouting report, he just throws whatever the catcher puts down,“ Pierzynski said. ”You almost have to have a better scouting report on the catcher than you do on Mark.

“If he makes his pitches, he’s going to get you out. You’ve seen his numbers coming into this game, he’s been dealing. Luckily for us he made some mistakes tonight and we were able to capitalize on them.”

Pierzynski had a single and a sacrifice fly against Buehrle and three hits overall in the game while catching right-hander Jake Peavy, who held the Blue Jays to one run over seven innings.

“It was weird because I haven’t faced Mark since 2003,” Pierzynski said. “It was really weird to go out there and see him. He wouldn’t even look at me, which was kind of weird. I was trying to get his attention because he wouldn’t even look at me. To face him, it was a strange. We were together for seven years.”

The Red Sox and Blue Jays play in the American League East. There should be a few more meetings between the former batterymates. Let the weirdness continue.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 0-2, 7.71 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Brandon Morrow, 1-1, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz will make his fifth start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Buchholz is coming off an April 21 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in which he allowed seven hits, one walk and six runs in 2 1/3 innings. He has a 2.44 ERA in 18 career outings (17 starts) against the Blue Jays and has a 9-5 record. He has held the Blue Jays to a .211 batting average in his career.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) was activated from the disabled list for Friday’s game, and he was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. INF Brock Holt was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Middlebrooks was placed on the disabled list on April 6 retroactive to April 5.

--INF Brock Holt was assigned on option to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for 3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain), who was activated from the disabled list for Friday’s game, an 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. Holt batted .348 (8-for-23) in seven games with the Red Sox.

--SS Xander Bogaerts doubled in the second inning of Friday night’s 8-1 win at Toronto to extend his hit streak to nine games. He has reached base in 20 of his 23 games this season.

--DH David Ortiz hit his fifth home run of the season in the third inning of Friday night’s 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. It was his 378th home run as a Red Sox player, one short of RF Dwight Evans for fourth on the team’s all-time list. He has 33 career homers at Rogers Centre, second only to 3B Alex Rodriguez who has 36 homers as a visiting player.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we executed on all sides of the ball tonight. We need to put those efforts together consistently now.” -- RHP Jake Peavy, after being the winning pitcher in Friday’s 8-1 victory over Toronto.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right calf strain) was activated from the disabled list on April 25. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 6, retroactive to April 5.

--OF Shane Victorino (strained right hamstring) was injured during the final weekend of the exhibition season and has been on the disabled list since the season began. He started a rehab assignment on April 19 with Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-3, playing six innings in right field. He had a scheduled day off on April 20 and resumed his assignment on April 21. He was activated April 24 and started in right field.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Jonathan Herrera

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Shane Victorino

CF Grady Sizemore

LF Jonny Gomes

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

