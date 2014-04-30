Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Manager John Farrell made no secret of what Shane Victorino would mean to the Boston Red Sox lineup when he made it back from the disabled list.

The right fielder, who suffered a hamstring injury late in spring training, debuted last week -- but made his first serious impact Tuesday night.

He went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in Boston’s 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

”We knew it was going to take a couple of games for him to get his feet on the ground, which it has,“ said Farrell. ”He does give us a completely different dynamic in that two-hole (in the lineup).

“When we can set the table for that middle of the order, we’ve got a chance to score some runs.”

Victorino was just 2-for-15 coming into Tuesday night’s game and started his big night with the softest of singles just over the infield.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 6.00 ERA) vs Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey followed his brilliant 11-strkeout outing against the Yankees with another strong outing -- his second straight eight-inning effort. He allowed two runs on six hits in raising his record to 4-2. It is the first time this season a Red Sox starter has gone eight innings in two straight starts -- and he’s pitched very well in cold weather. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of experience (pitching in the cold) lately, in the last month or so,” said Lackey, who added, “but tonight was probably the worst that it’s been, honestly, as far as kind of feeling the baseball, being cold out there. But I got through -- the guys played great defense behind me and we had a big inning.”

--RF Shane Victorino, just 2-for-15 since coming off the disabled list for his season debut last week, went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s win. “We knew it was going to take a couple of games for him to get his feet on the ground, which it has,” manager John Farrell said after Victorino’s 14th career game of at least four hits, his second with the Red Sox. “He does give us a completely different dynamic in that two-hole. When we can set the table for that middle of the order, we’ve got a chance to score some runs.”

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. had a pair of doubles Tuesday night. That gave him nine extra-base hits in April, the most by a Red Sox rookie since Shea Hillenbrand had 12 in 2001. His defense has been superb and he raised his batting average to .244 with Tuesday’s 2-for-4.

--C A.J. Pierzynski got the start against LH Erik Bedard on Tuesday for two reasons: he was 9-for-21 lifetime against Bedard and he had developed chemistry with Lackey. Pierzynski singled home the tie-breaking run in the sixth inning and has seven RBIs in his last five games, including a grand slam in Toronto. The last three times he has knocked in a run have put his team ahead.

--1B Mike Napoli reached base a career-high 22 straight games, going 1-for-3 with two walks on Tuesday. His 22 straight is the second-longest active streak in the majors.

--SS Xander Bogaerts had his 11-game hitting streak, the longest by a 21-year-old Red Sox player since Tony Conigliaro, in 1966, stopped. He also committed his fourth error of the season, on a throw in the ninth.

--LHP Felix Doubront looks to break a personal three-decision losing streak (over four starts) when he faces the Rays in the rain-threatened second game of a three-game series on Wednesday night. Doubront won his first start but has allowed 13 earned runs and 24 hits in 18 2/3 innings over his last four. He yielded seven runs, three earned, and six hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Yankees in his previous start. He is 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA lifetime against Tampa Bay, but is 0-2 despite a 3.28 ERA against the Rays at Fenway Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to work fast. I want the guys to -- especially when it’s cold, I‘m trying to get guys in the dugout.” -- Boston RHP John Lackey, after a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.