Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Dustin Pedroia is so popular among Boston Red Sox fans that his toy likeness might have affected the team’s schedule.

Wednesday night was due to be Dustin Pedroia Bobblehead Night at Fenway Park, but the game against the Tampa Bay Rays was rained out. The Red Sox opted to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Thursday, possibly in an effort to give out the bobbleheads to the fans who purchased tickets for Wednesday night.

Thursday’s forecast is for rain, at least through the morning, and with the Rays due to make two more trips to Boston (one at the end of May), it seemed logical for the teams to play one game Thursday night and then reschedule the other one for down the road.

However, that would have meant storing the bobbleheads. The Red Sox announced a doubleheader, with the toys to be given out at the day game to people holding a ticket for Wednesday night.

Not so fast, said the Rays.

Acting player representative Ben Zobrist said the Players Association had yet to sign off on anything. Nothing was official as of early Wednesday evening, with the late-May visit and a Sept. 22 mutual off day before a Tampa Bay visit mentioned as alternatives.

Major League Baseball reportedly already sent the doubleheader umpire schedule to the Red Sox -- before anything was official. MLB also reportedly told the Red Sox it is the home team’s call, and late word was that the twin bill was on.

Told the Pedroia bobblehead was part of the decision, Rays manager Joe Maddon said, “I don’t doubt that. Politics are involved in every decision.”

There could have been other factors involved -- like the Red Sox taking advantage of missing Rays ace left-hander David Price and injured Tampa Bay starting pitchers Jeremy Hellickson and Alex Cobb, both injured.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said his team didn’t want a May 30 doubleheader because that would give Boston 38 games in 38 days.

Meanwhile, the boxes of bobbleheads stood stacked inside the Fenway gates -- and a semi was being unloaded after the game was called. Thursday is a school day in Boston, which obviously affects the kids set to attend Wednesday night.

Maddon said he would use Wednesday’s scheduled starter, Chris Archer, and Thursday’s scheduled starter, Cesar Ramos, in the doubleheader, but he added the early weather could be a factor in their order. He reportedly settled on Ramos for Game 1.

Farrell announced Thursday probable Jake Peavy would pitch the day game, while scheduled Wednesday starter Felix Doubront would work the night game.

The Red Sox (13-14) won three of their past four and will try to get back to the .500 mark for the first time since they were 2-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Rays (LHP Cesar Ramos, 1-1, 3.38 ERA) at Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 1-0, 2.87 ERA); Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2-1, 4.11 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy, who picked up his first decision of the season, a win, with a strong outing at Toronto over the weekend, will pitch the first game of Thursday’s split double-header against the Rays. He is 3-1 with a 4.91 ERA in six career starts against Tampa Bay.

--LHP Felix Doubront, rained out of his Wednesday start, looks to break a personal three-decision losing streak (over four starts) when he faces the Rays in the night half of Thursday’s split double-header. Doubront won his first start but has allowed 13 earned runs and 24 hits in 18 2/3 innings over his last four (6.27 ERA). He yielded seven runs, three earned, and six hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Yankees in his previous start. He is 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA lifetime against Tampa Bay, but he is 0-2 despite a 3.28 ERA against the Rays at Fenway Park.

--RHP John Lackey followed his brilliant 11-strikeout outing against the Yankees with another strong outing -- his second straight eight-inning effort. He allowed two runs on six hits in raising his record to 4-2. It is the first time this season a Red Sox starter has gone eight innings in two straight starts -- and he’s pitched very well in cold weather. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of experience (pitching in the cold) lately, in the last month or so,” said Lackey, who added, “but tonight was probably the worst that it’s been, honestly, as far as kind of feeling the baseball, being cold out there. But I got through -- the guys played great defense behind me and we had a big inning.”

--RF Shane Victorino, just 2-for-15 since coming off the disabled list for his season debut last week, went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in Tuesday’s win. “We knew it was going to take a couple of games for him to get his feet on the ground, which it has,” manager John Farrell said after Victorino’s 14th career game of at least four hits, his second with the Red Sox. “He does give us a completely different dynamic in that two-hole. When we can set the table for that middle of the order, we’ve got a chance to score some runs.”

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. had a pair of doubles Tuesday night. That gave him nine extra-base hits in April, the most by a Red Sox rookie since Shea Hillenbrand had 12 in 2001. His defense has been superb and he raised his batting average to .244 with Tuesday’s 2-for-4.

--C A.J. Pierzynski got the start against LH Erik Bedard on Tuesday for two reasons: he was 9-for-21 lifetime against Bedard and he had developed chemistry with Lackey. Pierzynski singled home the tie-breaking run in the sixth inning and has seven RBIs in his last five games, including a grand slam in Toronto. The last three times he has knocked in a run have put his team ahead.

--1B Mike Napoli reached base a career-high 22 straight games, going 1-for-3 with two walks on Tuesday. His 22 straight is the second-longest active streak in the majors.

--SS Xander Bogaerts had his 11-game hitting streak, the longest by a 21-year-old Red Sox player since Tony Conigliaro, in 1966, stopped. He also committed his fourth error of the season, on a throw in the ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I try to work fast. I want the guys to -- especially when it’s cold, I‘m trying to get guys in the dugout.” -- Boston RHP John Lackey, after a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.