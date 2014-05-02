Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- To borrow a phrase from an old DJ, manager John Farrell has to hope that at some point the hits will just keep on coming.

The clutch hits, that is.

The Boston Red Sox, who struggled throughout the first month of the season getting big hits, went 4-for-20 with runners in scoring position and stranded 21 runners in dropping both ends of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Tampa Bay recorded 2-1 and 6-5 wins.

In the nightcap, the Red Sox had the go-ahead run on third base with one out in the eighth inning and couldn’t score. Then, after falling behind in the ninth, they again had a runner at third with one out and couldn’t get the big hit.

That is how a team goes 13-16 in its first 29 games.

“The one thing I will say is that we continue to create those opportunities,” Farrell said. “Things will turn. And yet, that RBI base hit with runners in scoring position is elusive right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 1-2, 6.66 ERA) vs. Athletics (RHP Dan Straily, 1-1, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Koji Uehara, who gave up a walk-off homer to then-Tampa Bay C Jose Lobaton in last year’s AL Division Series, was taken deep for a winner by another Tampa Bay batter when SS Yunel Escobar beat him in the second game Thursday night. It was only the second run of the season allowed by Uehara, who gave up his fourth Fenway homer since joining the Red Sox.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, after losing on the day the Red Sox gave away his bobblehead, thought he was safe at the plate in the seventh inning of Game 1, but the call was not overturned because the replay was inconclusive. “I don’t really know what the rules are,” he said. “I just know that if you plow the catcher, you’re ejected and out and then fined and then suspended, so ... I think my job is to go as hard as I can to the back part of the plate and slide and I did that.” He added: “I just don’t like the whole inconclusive deal. Replay, you should just check it out and you’re either out or safe. I don’t know what inconclusive means -- maybe that means that someone doesn’t want to make a decision. ... We all make decisions every day, some of them are hard, some of them are not. You gotta make them.”

--LHP Felix Doubront, working Thursday’s nightcap, gave up four runs, three earned, in six innings and left with the lead. After winning his first start of the season, he is 0-3 with two no-decisions in his past five outings. He gave up a season-low five hits Thursday.

--OF Grady Sizemore snapped a 3-for-40 spell with an RBI single in the fifth inning of the nightcap Thursday. However, he was picked off first -- an inning after being thrown out at second trying to advance on a pitch in the dirt.

--1B Mike Napoli reached base in both games to extend his streak of reaching to a career-high 24 consecutive games. He is batting .303 over that span and .297 for the season. However, he took a called third strike with the tying run on third and one out in the ninth inning of the nightcap.

--RF Shane Victorino, who led the Red Sox by getting hit with 18 pitches last season, received his first HBP of 2014 with the bases loaded in a five-run fifth inning in Game 2. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Five of his eight hits since his delayed start of the season have been doubles.

--RHP Clay Buchholz looks to build off his last start when he faces Oakland in the opener of a three-game series Friday night. Last weekend in Toronto, Buchholz, coming off a 2 1/3-inning start, worked a season-high seven innings and yielded three runs on six hits for his first victory of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.90 ERA in six career starts against the A‘s.

--LHP Drake Britton was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to serve as the Red Sox’s 26th player in Thursday’s doubleheader. He did not get into a game. Britton, 24, has two saves and a 1.29 ERA in 10 appearances for Pawtucket this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no doubt (2B Dustin Pedroia was safe). I saw the same thing that you guys saw. ... I don’t know. I guess it can’t be close. If it’s close, they always seem to stick with the call. It’s hard for me to talk right now ... as many times as it’s happened ... these are deciding ballgames. It’s extremely frustrating. We as a whole gotta get our act together because this is a joke. It’s embarrassing, too, for fans and everybody to see. Of course he touched the plate -- he slid dirt on top of the plate. He got tagged after the fact. That stinks.” -- RHP Jake Peavy, on a controversial call and reply that helped determine the outcome of Thursday’s first game against the Rays. Tampa Bay pulled out a 2-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

LHP Drake Britton

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.