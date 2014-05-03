Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The way Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. saw it, he should’ve made what would have been a spectacular running catch on Oakland A’s catcher John Jaso’s drive to the center-field triangle in the third inning Friday night.

So he simply made an even better play in the eighth.

With two on, one out and the Sox leading by five runs, Bradley tracked Yoenis Cespedes drive to deep center field and caught the ball while crashing against the fence. He recovered in time to make a strong throw to second baseman Dustin Pedroia, whose relay doubled Josh Donaldson’s off first base.

It was the most impressive play yet for the rookie center fielder, who is fast becoming known for his sleight of glove.

“I said it after the last start: He gets some of the best jumps on balls of anybody I’ve ever seen,” pitcher Clay Buchholz said. “And that’s saying a lot, having Ells (Jacoby Ellsbury) out there for the last couple years. He’s picked us up a lot.”

Bradley has displayed an uncanny knack for reading where balls are going to go, so much so that he’s able to take his eye off the ball and run to a particular spot. It’s a gift that served him well on Cespedes’ drive.

”I knew right away I was going to have a play,“ Bradley said. ”Right off the bat, I kind of felt like I knew where it was going to go. I started running back and looked back to check where it was again. From there on, I only had a few more steps left, gauge it. I didn’t even think anything about the double play.

“Actually, I caught it, looked up and saw the middle infielders just going frantically, waving their hands, so I just tried to make a strong throw to one of them, let them deal with the rest.”

Bradley’s defense has earned him a spot as the everyday center fielder. And make no mistake: There isn’t a ball he doesn’t believe he can’t reach.

“If it hangs up in the air long enough,” he said, “I’ll catch it.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (Tommy Milone, 0-2, 4.56 ERA) at Red Sox (Jon Lester, 2-4, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia joined some elite company in a 100/100 club with a grand slam on Friday night. He became just the second player in team history with 100 homers and stolen bases, joining Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, who had 452 homers and 168 stolen bases. Pedroia stole No. 121 in the first.

--C A.J. Pierzynski caught his 1700th career game, most by any active catcher. Yadier Molina entered the night next with 1,222. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI single and scored a run, but couldn’t help when Clay Buchholz uncorked two wild pitches.

--OF Grady Sizemore loves facing Athletics’ pitching. Entering the night he was a hitting a career-best .322 in 45 games. He doubled in his first at-bat and now has reached safely in 24 straight games against the club. But he ended up making outs his next four at-bats, dropping his career mark to .318 against Oakland.

--DH David Ortiz collected his 914th career hit in Fenway Park, with a sixth-inning double and moved into 7th all-time ahead of Dom DiMaggio for hits in the park. Next up on the list is Bobby Doerr, who had 1,120.

--LHP Jon Lester hopes to end a two-game losing streak in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon. In those games, he’s given up 12 runs in 11 2-3 innings. Far from a performance the Red Sox need from the pitcher many consider the ace.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(2B Dustin Pedroia) got his 100th home run in grand fashion.” -- Boston manager John Farrell said of Pedroia joining the 100/100 club with a grand slam Friday night.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

LHP Drake Britton

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.