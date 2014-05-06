Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are just 3-3 over the past six games but have quality starts from their starting pitchers in all six.

In fact, the starters have turned in quality outings in eight of the last nine.

But the team couldn’t get back to the .500 mark after a loss Sunday left it at 15-17.

After four games, the Red Sox were 2-2 -- and that was the last time the club was at .500. The saving grace for Boston thus far has been the mediocrity of the rest of the division.

On Sunday, right-hander John Lackey turned in his third straight quality start but had to settle for a no-decision. His six-inning/two-run effort gave the starters a 2.21 ERA over the last six games.

But the lack of clutch hitting that has plagued the defending champions since the start of the season is making the wins for the starters -- 3-1 with two no-decisions in those six games -- tough to come by.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 2-2, 5.50 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 5.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. lived a nightmare at the plate Sunday. He grounded into double plays his first two times up, once with the bases loaded. Then, with second and third and one out in the seventh, he showed bunt four times and finally got a safety squeeze down, unsuccessfully. In the 10th inning, with a runner at second and nobody out, he hit a grounder to first baseman Daric Barton, who cut Will Middlebrooks down at third. Bradley is 0-for-8 to drop to .215.

--RHP John Lackey pitched well enough to win most games Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits in six innings. But he left on the short end of a 2-1 score; and was taken off the hook when A.J. Pierzynski tied the game in the seventh. The quality start was the sixth in a row for the Red Sox, two of them by Lackey, who has allowed five earned runs over 22 innings in his last three starts and picked up his first no-decision of the season.

--C A.J. Pierzynski hit a game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning on Sunday, his second homer of the season and the first of his career at Fenway Park -- and it came on his 168th official at-bat, including postseason play.

--DH David Ortiz played in his 1,999th big league game on Sunday, but went 0-for-4 and was 2-for-12 with a home run in the three-game weekend series. He is batting just .241.

--1B Mike Napoli, still experiencing pain his the left ring finger he dislocated in Chicago on April 15, sat Sunday for only the second time since getting hurt. “It speaks to his pain threshold, which is obviously high,” manager John Farrell said before Sunday’s game. “The one thing that is extremely noticeable is the two-strike approach. There’s been a willingness to cut down the swing to stay under control a little bit more without sacrificing too much power and I think it’s translated to the on-base and the overall average.” Napoli, who did enter the game in the ninth inning, has reached base in a career-high 26 straight games (not affected because he didn’t bat on Sunday), and in 28 of 29 games this season.

--RHP Edward Mujica, who experienced oblique tightness warming up in Saturday, has avoided a trip to the disabled list and was considered day-to-day. This isn’t a DL situation as a result of the exam this morning,” manager Farrell said before the game. “Likely unavailable today. Give him today and tomorrow, the off day (Monday), to continue to receive treatment and see where we are when we open up against Cincinnati (on Tuesday).”

--LHP Felix Doubront, who has gone five starts with a victory since winning his first start of the season, opens the Red Sox’ 2014 inter-league schedule when he faces the Reds at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Doubront is 0-3 with two no-decisions during his winless streak. He left his last start with a 5-4 lead after six innings but the lead didn’t hold and Boston lost the game as Tampa Bay completed a sweep of a split double-header. Doubront has never faced the Reds but is 5-1 with a 3.89 ERA in six career starts against the National League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was breaking off the bat. I didn’t know it was to his right, to his left or right at him. Unfortunately it was right at him. This is the big leagues. People are supposed to make plays like that. Normally you don’t see a first baseman that far in, but he made a good play. Hats off to him.” -- Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks, on getting thrown out at third in a crucial situation in Boston’s 3-2 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (oblique tightness) experienced discomfort warming up in the bullpen on May 2. Testing showed he didn’t need to be placed on the disabled list. He is day-to-day.

--1B Mike Napoli (finger) did not start May 4 but entered the game in the ninth inning. He dislocated the finger April 15 and has been batting with two fingers taped together.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

LHP Drake Britton

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.