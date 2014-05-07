Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Lost, just a bit, in the excitement of the comebacking Grady Sizemore winning Tuesday night’s game with a 12th-inning single was another big night for Dustin Pedroia.

In fact, Pedroia’s three hits, including his 299th and 300th career doubles, capped a day that also included word that Mariano Rivera would take Pedroia over former Yankee teammate Robinson Cano.

In his upcoming memoir, “The Closer,” Rivera says, “Nobody plays harder, gives more, wants to win more. He comes at you hard for 27 outs. It’s a special thing to see. If I have to win one game, I’d have a hard time taking anybody over Dustin Pedroia as my second baseman.”

Pedroia, now the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter, raised his batting average to .287 with a 3-for-5 Tuesday night. He is 10-for-30 in the Boston homestand that ends on Wednesday night.

His manager, John Farrell, asked about Rivera’s comments, said, “Not surprising. I think (it‘s) an incredible compliment from your opponent across the field, and maybe allows us to take a step back and really appreciate -- I don’t want to say what we take for granted, but what we see day in and day out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-1, 2.87 ERA) vs. Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-3, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz played in his 2,00th major league game on Tuesday night. He had two hits and two walks in the game, scoring the winning run in the 12th inning. He ranks 11th among active players in games played.

--LHP Felix Doubront still hasn’t won since his first start of the season, April 3 in Baltimore. He is 0-3 with three no-decisions since, with the bullpen blowing two leads for him. Tuesday night, he worked 5 1/3 innings and left with a 3-1 lead.

--LHP Andrew Miller struck out four in two hitless innings Tuesday night. He has fanned 16 in 10 2/3 innings over his last 10 appearances and has six strikeouts in three innings in the last two games.

--1B Mike Napoli drove in two runs without a hit on Tuesday night, but did walk twice -- once with the bases loaded -- and had a single to help build the winning run in the 12th inning. He has reached base a career-high 27 straight games with a plate appearance. He didn’t start Sunday, instead resting his injured left ring finger, but he did play in the game, without coming to bat.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa allowed two runs in the eighth inning on Tuesday night as the Reds tied the game. Opponents had been 2-for-12 against him with runners in scoring position coming in, and the Reds went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly.

--RHP Jake Peavy can’t be too unhappy seeing the Reds visiting Boston for two games this week. The veteran, who faces Cincinnati Wednesday night, is 6-0 with a 2.14 ERA in 10 career starts against the Reds. The ERA is the second best against the Reds among active pitchers with a minimum of 50 innings pitched against them. Peavy is coming off two straight quality starts that produced just a 1-1 record. He went seven innings and allowed one run in a win at Toronto and then pitched 6 1/2 and yielded two runs on three hits in a loss to Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was pretty excited. It was a good feeling. I try not to get too emotional out there -- try to keep it on the same level, but right there I let it out a little bit.” -- CF Grady Sizemore, whose walk-off hit Tuesday was his first since 2006.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (oblique tightness) experienced discomfort warming up in the bullpen on May 2. Testing showed he didn’t need to be placed on the disabled list. He is day-to-day. He was to be available on May 6 if he passed a bullpen session. “At this point, it would be more of a surprise if he didn’t respond (favorably)” manager John Farrell said before the game.

--1B Mike Napoli (finger) did not start May 4 but entered the game in the ninth inning. He dislocated the finger April 15 and has been batting with two fingers taped together. He was back in the Red Sox lineup May 6.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

LHP Drake Britton

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.