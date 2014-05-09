Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Will Middlebrooks’ confidence easily could have taken a hit given how few hits he has gotten over the past week.

As Middlebrooks stood in Wednesday night in the eighth inning against Cincinnati Reds reliever J.J. Hoover, he was 4-for-26 on the Red Sox’ homestand, and in his previous 14 at-bats, he had only two singles to go with three strikeouts and nine groundouts. His average had dropped to an even .200. If not for the Red Sox’ team-wide struggles, especially with runners in scoring position, Middlebrooks’ lack of production would have raised red flags, especially after last season when he struggled so much that he got demoted to Triple-A in August and lost his job again midway through the American League Championship Series.

But the 25-year-old third baseman expressed confidence in his evolving offensive approach, believing it would eventually bear the fruit of better results. And sure enough, he delivered an RBI single that broke a tie in the Red Sox’ 4-3 victory over the Reds on Wednesday.

“I may not be getting any hits, but I‘m swinging at what I want to swing at,” Middlebrooks told the Boston Herald before the game. “I’ve been fouling a lot of good pitches off. I‘m not chasing pitches like I was last year. I‘m not up there just trying to hit a homer. I have an approach and I have a plan, and I’ve stuck with it, regardless of the results. That’s something I’ve talked about with the guys. Plan-wise, approach-wise, I feel right where I want to be. I‘m happy with it.”

It paid off against Hoover. Middlebrooks laid off a biting slider, a pitch he almost certainly would’ve chased last year. He fouled off the next pitch, a 94-mph fastball, before lining another fastball past diving shortstop Zack Cosart and into center field for an RBI single.

“It was a good at-bat, a pro at-bat,” left fielder Jonny Gomes said. “I think the benefit is just confidence within himself.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-2, 5.63 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 2-1, 2.87)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz is 1-3 with a 3.30 ERA, giving up 11 earned runs in 30 innings against the Texas Rangers. In that span he has 23 strikeouts with 10 walks. He last faced the Rangers on July 24, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. He took a no-decision in that game, going seven innings, giving up one run on four hits and three walks with one strikeout.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Reds. Bogaerts had appeared in 31 of the Red Sox first 33 games. In his last seven games, Bogaerts is going 5-for- 25, (.200) with one double, five walks and 11 strikeouts in his last seven games as his average dipped 10 points to .268. Manager John Farrell said Bogaerts’ absence from the lineup was just to get a left-handed bat against Reds right-hander Mike Leake, and not because of Bogaerts’ recent performance.

--LHP Andrew Miller has thrown 14 scoreless outings in his 16 appearances this season. In 14 2/3 innings this season, Miller has allowed three earned runs, for a 1.84 ERA, with a 1-0 record and a WHIP of 0.89. At Fenway Park this season, he has allowed just one run over 10 innings, for an ERA of 0.90. He has held lefties to a .105 average (2-for-19) while righties are hitting .206 (7-for-34) for an overall .170 average.

--C David Ross led the majors from 2009-13 with a 3.29 ERA (minimum 225 games), the best five-year stretch in the majors since 1998. This year he has a 3.64 catcher’s ERA while the Red Sox are 6-5 in his 11 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been frustrated. But regardless if you’re 10-for-10 or 0-for-10 or whatever, you’re happy to contribute to a win any way possible.” -- Boston 3B Will Middlebrooks, after a 4-3 wi over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (oblique tightness) experienced discomfort warming up in the bullpen on May 2. Testing showed he didn’t need to be placed on the disabled list. He is day-to-day. He was to be available on May 6 if he passed a bullpen session. “At this point, it would be more of a surprise if he didn’t respond (favorably)” manager John Farrell said before the game.

--1B Mike Napoli (finger) did not start May 4 but entered the game in the ninth inning. He dislocated the finger April 15 and has been batting with two fingers taped together. He was back in the Red Sox lineup May 6.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

