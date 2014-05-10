Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boston’s attempt to gain some traction with a winning streak this season keeps getting tripped up after two wins.

The Red Sox still haven’t won more than two straight games this season. On Friday, they failed in their sixth chance to do so. And Boston fell especially flat in an 8-0 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Texas pitcher Yu Darvish retired the first 20 batters he faced while coming one out shy of pitching a no-hitter against the Sox.

David Ortiz hit a routine fly ball to right field that fell between Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor and right fielder Alex Rios for an error.

Ortiz then notched Boston’s first hit with two out in the eighth. At least the Red Sox didn’t get no-hit, but they don’t have much else to write home about after this one.

Boston starter Clay Buchholz had a particularly frustrating outing as he gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings. It was the second time in four outings Buchholz was roughed up early; he lasted just 2 1/3 innings against Baltimore on April 21, when he also gave up six earned runs.

But manager John Farrell wasn’t panicking about Buchholz. He said it was just a matter of bad location at the wrong time.

“His stuff was fairly consistent in terms of velocity,” Farrell said. “It was location, consistent location, and against a team that is coming out of its downturn and swung the bat well tonight.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 3-4, 2.59 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 4-2, 3.59)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz lasted 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs. It was the second short outing Buchholz has had in his last four starts; he gave up six earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against Baltimore on April 21.

--C A.J. Pierzynski threw out baserunners for two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Pierzynski, making his first trip back to Texas since playing for the Rangers last season, threw out Leonys Martin trying to steal second for the first out, then Pierzynski gunned down Rougned Odor trying to steal second to end the inning.

--DH David Ortiz was the only Red Sox batter to get a hit against RHP Yu Darvish in Boston’s series opener with Texas. He was also the first Red Sox player to reach base when his routine fly ball found turf between Texas 2B Rougned Odor and RF Alex Rios. The error broke up Darvish’s perfect game with two outs in the seventh.

--LF Grady Sizemore and David Ortiz were the only two Red Sox not to strike out against RHP Yu Darvish on Friday. Sizemore went 0-for-3, flying out to left twice and to right once.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff was fairly consistent in terms of velocity. It was location, consistent location, and against a team that is coming out of its downturn and swung the bat well tonight.” -- Manager John Farrell, on RHP Clay Buchholz, who gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings of an 8-0 loss to Texas on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Edward Mujica (oblique tightness) experienced discomfort warming up in the bullpen on May 2. Testing showed he didn’t need to be placed on the disabled list. He returned to action May 9 against Texas.

--1B Mike Napoli (finger) did not start May 4 but entered the game in the ninth inning. He dislocated the finger April 15 and has been batting with two fingers taped together. He was back in the Red Sox lineup May 6.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

