Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks was a late scratch in a 5-2 victory over Texas Sunday because of soreness in his right hand.

Middlebrooks was hit by a pitch by Texas reliever Justin Germano on Saturday night. Much like he did last week after jamming his shoulder in a game against Oakland, Middlebrooks told reporters after the game that he was fine.

In fact, he stayed in to finish Boston’s 8-3 win.

“Today was as much precaution as anything,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “We’ll take a look on Tuesday (when Boston travels to Minnesota for a three-game series).”

The Red Sox might be using caution considering that Middlebrooks’ rookie season in 2012 was interrupted by a broken right wrist. He also missed time earlier this season with a DL stint while a calf strain healed.

The third baseman entered play Sunday hitting .211.

Replacing him at third on Sunday was Jonathan Herrera, who went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 5.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-3, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey turned in his fourth consecutive quality start, giving up two runs on seven hits and striking out nine and walking none in a 5-2 victory over Texas on Sunday. Lackey is 3-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last four starts and lowered his ERA from 5.25 to 3.57. He has also struck out 29 hitters in that span. “He and (catcher) A.J. (Pierzynski) have worked very well together,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “There’s a good tempo to their work. They keep the pressure on the hitter by working quickly and throwing strikes.”

--1B Mike Napoli has reached base in 31 consecutive games in which he’s had a plate appearance after an RBI double in the first inning of the Red Sox’s 5-2 victory Sunday. It represents the longest active streak in baseball after Jose Bautista and Nolen Arenado failed to reach on Sunday. Before Sunday, Napoli had reached base by walk in nine straight.

--C A.J. Pierzynski registered his third game with more than one RBI this season with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning of Boston’s 5-2 victory over Texas on Sunday. Pierzynski had multiple hits in five of his previous 11 games -- batting .333 with two doubles, two homers and nine RBIs during the stretch -- before a 1-for-4 game in the rubber match with Texas. Entering Sunday, he was also the AL’s co-leader in catcher- caught-stealing percentage (58.8 percent), throwing out seven of 17 base runners before Texas’ Alex Rios stole second base twice against him and RHP John Lackey on Sunday. “He’s had a lot of good at-bats,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s a confident hitter, one with a long track record and he’s been in the middle of a number of scoring opportunities. He’s come up big. No bigger than the two-out single today.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia has multiple hits in four of his last eight games, including in Sunday’s 5-2 victory over Texas, when he went 2-for-4 with a leadoff double that set up a three-run first, a home run and a walk. He’s hitting .375 in that span. In the Texas series, he went 4-for-11 with two RBIs and two walks. “He sets the table for us,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “An extra-base hit to start things off in a day game after a night game kind of wakes you up and gives you a burst of energy. That’s what happened in the first.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys really helped me out getting those early runs. It’s nice to go out knowing you already have a lead. Lets you pound the strike zone.” -- RHP John Lackey, who was aided by three runs in the first inning of Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right hand soreness) was injured May 10, and he sat out May 11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

