Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will likely join Jim Rice in the Hall of Fame some day. On Tuesday, he matched Rice on Boston’s all-time home run list.

Ortiz hit two home runs in an 8-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field to give him 382 long balls in a Boston uniform, tying him with Red Sox lifer Rice for third on the club’s all-time list.

“It’s a matter of time,” Ortiz said. “We just try to keep up with the game.”

He trails only Red Sox legends Ted Williams, who had 521 home runs with Boston, and Carl Yastrzemski, who had 452 homers in a Red Sox uniform.

“One day you’ll be at home and you’ll see your name next to those guys,” Ortiz said. “It’s a pretty good dang career.”

Rice played his entire career for the Red Sox from 1974 to 1989. He was an eight-time All-Star and the Most Valuable Player in the American League in 1978. When Rice’s career ended, he was 10th in AL history in home runs. He also had 2,452 hits, 1,451 RBIs and 4,129 total bases. Rice was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 2009.

Ortiz, who spent his first six seasons in the majors with the Twins, now has 440 career home runs. He’s in his 12th season with the Red Sox. Ortiz, a native of the Dominican Republic, is a nine-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and the Red Sox’s single-season record-holder for home runs with 54 in 2006. Ortiz is the all-time leader in MLB history for home runs, RBIs (1,264) and hits (1,793) by a DH.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-3, 5.09 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 1-4, 6.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz had a season-high four RBIs in the Red Sox’s 8-6 loss to the Twins. Ortiz was 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two home runs in the game.

--1B Mike Napoli, with his walk in the seventh inning, has now reached safely in 34 of his 35 games played this season, including a career-high 32 straight games since April 4, which is the longest active on-base streak in baseball and the longest by a Red Sox player since Dustin Pedroia’s 37-game streak in 2011.

--2B Dustin Pedroia has reached safely in his last 26 starts against the Twins with his single in the seventh inning. His 26-start on-base streak, which dates back to 2010, is the longest among active players against the Twins.

--RHP Jake Peavy swapped spots in the pitcher order with LHP Felix Doubront on Tuesday. Doubront, who was originally scheduled to open the series against the Twins and Ricky Nolasco, will now take the mound on Wednesday against Twins RHP Kevin Correia. Peavy struggled against the Twins, going 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and two walks, while striking out one in the no-decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like whooping the Twins.” -- DH David Ortiz, on playing his former team.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right hand soreness) was injured May 10, and he sat out May 11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

