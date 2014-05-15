Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- First baseman Mike Napoli is known for his power stroke. This season, Napoli is looking to get on base more, too.

Napoli went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, doubling in the top of the third inning to continue a remarkable streak for the veteran slugger. Napoli has now reached base in 33 consecutive games -- the longest active streak in baseball and the longest since current teammate Dustin Pedroia did so in 37 games in 2011. His streak is now 17 games longer than his previous career best of 16.

”I just try to have a good at-bat every time I go up there,“ Napoli said. ”I see a lot of pitches so I get deep into counts. That’s where the walks come from. It’s just been happening that way.

“People have brought (the streak) to my attention that it’s been that long. I‘m just trying to get on base. That’s it.”

Napoli’s batting average is hovering right around .270, which is slightly above his career average of .259. But his on-base percentage of .398 is nearly 50 points higher than his .359 career number and would be the second highest since entering the big leagues in 2006.

Manager John Farrell said he thinks Napoli has been a much more patient hitter.

“We’ve seen a much improved two-strike approach throughout the entire season,” Farrell said. “As he’s always done, he’s drawn the walks when they’ve been issued. That more complete hitter that we’ve seen from him has proven successful for him so far.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-3, 6.44 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 4-1, 3.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz hit two homers vs. his former team, the Twins, for the second straight game. His 3-for-5 night raised his average against his former club to .351, and he has 19 homers and 49 RBIs in 56 games against the Twins. His nine home runs at Target Field are the second most among opposing players here. Only Toronto’s Jose Bautista (11) has more.

--LHP Felix Doubront pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday, improving to 2-3 with his first win since his first start of the season April 3 at Baltimore.

--OF Grady Sizemore has three multi-hit games in his last six games. His multi-hit effort Wednesday was just his fourth away from Fenway Park this season. Entering the night, he was hitting .195 on the road.

--2B Dustin Pedroia singled in the sixth inning and has now reached base in 27 consecutive starts against the Twins, including all 14 games at Target Field. He has a .327 average with seven doubles and a home run over that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s in one of those stretches right now. He’s obviously seeing the ball well, they’re throwing pitches on the plate for him and he’s not missing them. He’s in a very rare stretch right now with overall production.” -- Manager John Farrell after DH David Ortiz recorded his second consecutive two-homer night Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (right hand soreness) was injured May 10, and he sat out May 11 and 12. He returned to the lineup May 13.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.