Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Statistically, it’s been a shaky start to the 2014 season for Boston Red Sox starter Clay Buchholz. After going 12-1 with a sub-2 ERA last season in 16 starts, Buchholz opened the year by allowing six runs on 13 hits in 4 1/3 innings against Baltimore on April 5. It was his first of three starts where he’s allowed six runs in a start.

After one of those outings in his last start May 9 against Texas, Buchholz responded with a quality start Thursday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, tossing six innings and allowing three runs. It was Buchholz’s third quality start in his last four starts.

“Definitely been inconsistent,” Buchholz said. “But it’s how you build off of it. That’s what makes this game tough sometimes; you can go out there and feel really good and not get the results you want or you can go out there and feeling halfway yourself and you come out with the ‘W.’ It’s a give-and-take sometimes.”

Buchholz entered his start Thursday with a record of 2-3 and an ERA of 6.44. He attributed part of his inconsistent start to his lack of feel for a change up and splitter.

He’s struggled with both pitches all season and did against the Twins, but was able to use his two-seam fastball and his cutter to get timely outs.

“I’ve been doing it all year,” Buchholz said of working without his change-up and splitter. “I have to find a way to get one of them for any time that I‘m out there. If you have both of them, that’s good too. The change up is a big pitch for me and to go out there and not use it, it eliminates a big pitch for me, it eliminates that one part of my game.”

Buchholz has also allowed 20 hits over his last two starts -- more than a quarter of what he gave up in 16 starts last year. He did not that 17 of those 20 hits have been singles, and said he hopes some better luck in his upcoming starts might help him turn the tide a bit.

“Good luck, bad luck, balls hit through the infield. It sucks to give up that many hits, but when I look back at it, I’ve been getting ground balls when I’ve needed ground balls,” Buchholz said. “Just not (getting them) in the right spot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 4-4, 2.75 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 5-1, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks in six innings of work Thursday against the Twins, for his third quality start in his last four outings. He is 2-2 over that span.

--3B Will Middlebrooks tied the game with a two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth, improving to 9-for-20 with 24 RBIs in his career with the bases loaded.

--DH David Ortiz went 1-for-4 Thursday and finished the three-game series against Minnesota 8-for-14 with four home runs and six RBIs. The hit also extended his hitting streak to eight games.

--1B Mike Napoli went 0-for-5, snapping his streak of 33 consecutive games where he reached base. The streak was the longest active streak in baseball entering the day and the longest by a Red Sox player since Dustin Pedroia reached in 37 straight in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It stinks. I blew two games. We lost two games in the series, both of them my name’s attached to.” --Red Sox LHP Andrew Miller said after allowing a walk-off hit for the second time in as many appearances against the Twins on Thursday. The losses were his first two of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.