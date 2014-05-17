Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Four Tops’ “Same Old Song” could have been played for the Red Sox on Friday night -- the latest chapter in this team not getting the big hit at the right time.

“Once again, it’s a consistent story,” manager John Farrell said after the defending champs dropped a 1-0 decision to the Detroit Tigers. “When the opportunities are created, as much as we continue to put trust in guys to drive in a run, it’s been elusive.”

It was the third time this year the Red Sox have been blanked, but the 10th game where they scored two runs or fewer. They are 0-10 in those games. They are also 5-10 in one-run games.

These are the kinds of numbers that leave a team 20-21 after 41 games -- and the Red Sox, who banged into three double plays on Friday, have not been more than one game over .500 since the start of the season.

“Definitely frustrating,” rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts said after the latest loss. “I think we had a few times first and second with no outs and we didn’t score. We’ve got to do a better job.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (John Lackey, 5-2, 3.57 ERA) vs Tigers (Rick Porcello (6-1, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester gave up a first-inning run to the Tigers on Friday night and that was enough to drop him to 4-5 on the season. With a rain delay interrupting things for 47 minutes in the fourth inning combined with 94 pitches thrown, he was done after five. He struck out seven and has 73 on the season. He is the first Boston pitcher with at least 70 strikeouts within the team’s first 45 games of a season since Pedro Martinez in 2002.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was struck above the left wrist by an Evan Reed fastball in the seventh inning on Friday night but appears to be OK. “We somewhat dodged a bullet,” said manager John Farrell. “He got hit right above the wrist. I‘m sure he’s a little bit sore, but should be able to go tomorrow.”

--DH David Ortiz had a long single (and avoided injury when he slipped on first base rounding the bag) to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .500 with five homers in the nine games.

--C A.J. Pierzynski, 11-for-33 with a homer and seven RBIs lifetime against Max Scherzer, did not start against Scherzer Friday night as David Ross got his fifth straight Jon Lester start. “We had to look at the way Jon Lester and David Ross have paired up, and that has been consistent and effective,” said manager John Farrell. Ross had a hit in three times up, and Pierzynski hit into a double play in the seventh inning (not against Scherzer).

--RF Shane Victorino missed his second straight game Friday night with a left knee problem and is day-to-day. “He came in today and we had a chance to look at the left knee and it is still a little bothersome for him,” said Farrell, who said Victorino is not likely to hit the disabled list but will be fitted for a brace. Victorino suffered the injury sliding into third base on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, but played Wednesday.

--RHP John Lackey, 3-0 with one no-decision in his last four starts, takes a 6-3 lifetime record and 3.14 ERA in 12 starts against the Tigers into Saturday night’s game against Detroit. Lackey has allowed two runs or fewer in each of those last four starts and didn’t walk a batter in two of them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Once again, it’s a consistent story. When the opportunities are created, as much as we continue to put trust in guys to drive in a run, it’s been elusive.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on his team’s failure to get timely hits in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Detroit.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Xander Bogaerts was struck above the left wrist by an Evan Reed fastball in the seventh inning on May 16 but appears to be OK.

--RF Shane Victorino missed his second straight game on May 16 with a left knee problem and is day-to-day. “He came in today and we had a chance to look at the left knee and it is still a little bothersome for him,” said Farrell, who said Victorino isn’t likely to hit the disabled list but will be fitted for a brace. Victorino suffered the injury sliding into third base on May 13 in Minneapolis, but played May 14.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Will Middlebrooks

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.