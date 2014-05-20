Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Considering third baseman Will Middlebrooks will have a splint on his fractured right index finger for at least a week and will be sidelined indefinitely, the Boston Red Sox almost certainly will be on the lookout for help to bolster the left side of the infield.

However, they don’t plan to move shortstop Xander Bogaerts to third base, general manager Ben Cherington told the Boston Herald.

“We don’t have any reason to believe he can’t play short,” Cherington said. “You’ve got to keep going in the right direction, but he looks, to me anyway, a little more comfortable out there making the routine plays. And that’s all he needs to do.”

That seemingly would mean the Red Sox aren’t inclined to sign free agent shortstop Stephen Drew and move Bogaerts to third base.

Bogaerts has struggled at times defensively, but Cherington said the Red Sox likely will need to see him play the position for a full season at the major league level before making any determination on his future.

Cherington also noted that Bogaerts’ offensive numbers are above average for shortstops, even though he has not yet hit for the kind of power that the Red Sox expect. He hit his second homer of the season Saturday night, a line drive into the seats atop the Green Monster.

“Keep in mind, guys that play short in the big leagues, there’s still a range of defensive ability, and the acceptance of that range is going to be relative to other contributions,” Cherington told the Herald. “Even though Xander hasn’t really caught fire yet, he’s still one of the better offensive performers in the league at that position. So if you’re doing that, you don’t have to be (11-time Gold Glove winner) Omar Vizquel in order to be helping.”

Bogaerts replaced a slumping Middlebrooks at third base in the AL Championship Series and World Series last year, and hit .296 with two homers and six RBIs in 12 postseason games.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-23

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 2-1, 3.57 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-3, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy turned in his second consecutive subpar performance Sunday night. Peavy surrendered five runs on a season-high 11 hits over six innings while the loss against Detroit, which swept the three-game series against Boston. In his previous start, last Tuesday at Minnesota, Peavy gave up a season-high six runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the year. He also has given up a homer in all nine starts this year. “Everyone in here is frustrated. You get frustrated when you lose,” Peavy said. “Detroit’s as good as any team in baseball. You have to play flawless baseball to beat them, and obviously we didn’t do that in any game.”

--DH David Ortiz saw his season-best, 10-game hitting streak snapped Sunday night when he went 0-for-2 with two walks, one of which was intentional. Big Papi will need to recover quickly if Boston hopes to rebound from its current four-game losing streak. There is a good chance he will, too. Ortiz is off to a blistering start this month, batting .452 with five homers, three doubles, eight RBIs and seven walks in his past 11 games.

--SS Xander Bogaerts was hit on the bone just above his left wrist in Friday night’s game and afterward said he was blessed that he escaped serious injury. All he did in the two games since is hit the ball. On Sunday night, Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with an RBI, recording multiple hits in a second straight game for the first time in his young career. The 21-year-old budding star now has driven in a run in consecutive games after homering on Saturday. Over his past seven games, Bogaerts is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with a double, a triple, a homer and two RBIs.

--LHP Felix Doubront is slowly starting to show signs that he might just be the southpaw the Boston brass once thought he was. After a couple of rough starts around the turn of the month in which he allowed a combined six earned runs in a total of 8 2/3 innings, Doubront (2-3, 4.54 ERA) has yielded just two total runs his last two times out. He gave up one run on five hits against Cincinnati on May 6 and followed that by permitting one run on seven hits in a win against Minnesota on Wednesday. His track record against Toronto isn’t too bad, either. Doubront posted a 3.44 ERA in three starts against the Blue Jays last season, his third-lowest mark against any opponent that faced him more than once.

--3B Will Middlebrooks, who landed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday due to a non-displaced fracture of his right index finger, will wear a splint for five to seven days before being re-evaluated. The Red Sox don’t have a timetable for when he might be able to resume playing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got to regroup, we’ve got to be better in all phases. Collectively, we have to be better all the way around.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox lost 6-2 to the Tigers on Sunday night as Detroit completed a three-game sweep.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.