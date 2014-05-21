Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It took five months -- and one extended losing streak -- for the Boston Red Sox to reunite with Stephen Drew.

Last weekend, general manager Ben Cherington said the Sox weren’t inclined to move rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts back to third base, especially at a time when his defense was showing improvement.

However, with the club off to a poor start in an eminently winnable American League East and the trade market not taking shape for another few weeks, bringing back Drew was the only immediate move the Sox could make to bolster the left side of the infield, especially with struggling third baseman Will Middlebrooks sidelined indefinitely due to a fractured right index finger.

And so, the Red Sox struck Tuesday to re-sign Drew to a one-year deal worth a prorated portion of the $14.1 million qualifying offer that he turned down from the team last November. The deal is pending the completion of a physical exam scheduled for Wednesday.

“Provided all things work out,” manager John Farrell said, “we’ve added a very good player to improve this team.”

Drew was working out at agent Scott Boras’ training facility in Miami Gardens, Fla. There was some conjecture that he would wait to sign a contract until after the June draft, at which point other teams would be able to sign him without forfeiting a draft pick. However, with the Red Sox deciding they need to upgrade the left side of the infield, agreeing to a deal now gives Drew additional time to rebuild his value before entering the free agent market again this winter.

Farrell said Drew likely would need at least 25 at-bats in the minors as a tune-up. The Red Sox will have to add Drew to the 25-man roster, then put him through option waivers to send him to Triple-A.

According to Farrell, Bogaerts will play primarily third base, but he might get time at shortstop against tough left-handed pitchers. It was little consolation to Bogaerts, who set his sights on being an everyday shortstop.

“I don’t know what to say,” Bogaerts said after committing two errors Tuesday night in a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays that extended the Red Sox’s skid to five games. “I worked so hard at being there. I’ve been told everything, a lot of things, coming up through the minors, but I always have seen myself as a shortstop and I always worked hard to stay there. But I guess now I’ll be on the other side.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-24

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 2-3, 3.64 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-3, 6.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront had another rough outing Tuesday night. Doubront allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over four-plus innings, departing the game with what the Red Sox called left shoulder fatigue. All five hits he surrendered went for extra bases. “This is the first night he’s felt this to this extent,” said Boston manager John Farrell. “His stuff was diminishing even in the early innings, particularly between the fourth and fifth.” If they hope to end their current five-game slide, the Red Sox are in dire need of some quality starts from the rest of the rotation before Doubront’s turn comes around again.

--LF Jonny Gomes loves swinging at first-pitch strikes. Gomes belted a first-pitch, two-run homer Tuesday in a loss to Toronto, his first round-tripper since a hitting grand slam May 3 against Oakland. Gomes now has hit 34 of his 153 career home runs on the first pitch (22 percent), his most in any count.

--RHP Burke Badenhop continues to bolster Boston’s bullpen, throwing 1 1/3 perfect innings in a loss to Toronto on Tuesday night. Badenhop has not allowed an earned run in his last 18 innings, spanning 14 games dating to April 21. He has a 0.44 ERA over his last 16 games, a major boost for a struggling Red Sox pitching staff.

--SS Stephen Drew was re-signed by the Red Sox on Tuesday to help shore up the left side of the infield. Drew, who spent one season in Boston and helped the team win its third championship in 10 years, rejected a $14.1 million qualifying offer from the team following the World Series to test the free agent market. He signed a one-year deal worth about $10 million. Drew will take a physical Wednesday and will require a minor league stint before joining the Red Sox. Manager John Farrell said Drew would play shortstop and rookie Xander Bogaerts would move to third. Starting 3B Will Middlebrooks was placed on the disabled list Saturday with a fractured right index finger. “We’ve added a very good player to improve this team,” Farrell said. “That’s the thing (GM) Ben (Cherington) and ownership have repeatedly shown -- when a need exists, they’ll do whatever is capable and whatever is available to improve the team. Stephen’s return to us could very well do that.”

--RHP Clay Buchholz has made only one start against Toronto this season, but it was a winning effort. Buchholz allowed three runs on six hits in a season-high seven innings April 26 in a 7-6 Boston victory. In desperate need of a win after dropping five straight, the Red Sox couldn’t have asked for anyone better to take the mound Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Buchholz has given up three runs or fewer in each of his past five starts against Toronto dating back to Sept. 15, 2012, posting a 2.06 ERA over that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re in a little rut right now, but we’ll find a way to get out of it. That’s what we do. You can’t point fingers at anybody. All we’ve lost is four or five in a row. It’s going to be more enjoyable when we come out of it.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, after the Red Sox lost their fifth game in a row, falling 7-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) left his May 20 start due to the ailment. His prognosis moving forward was unclear.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He figures to be sent to the minors when he is healthy.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.