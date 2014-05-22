Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell tried changing up his lineup in Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It didn’t help.

With his team mired in what is becoming a lengthy offensive slump, Farrell moved center fielder Grady Sizemore up into the leadoff spot; dropping second baseman Dustin Pedroia to second and right fielder Shane Victorino from second to sixth.

Victorino hit his first homer since his grand slam in Game 6 of last year’s American League Championship Series, but Sizemore, after walking in the first inning, went 0-for-4. He is 1-for-16 on the current homestand and 4-for-43 in 11 starts as the leadoff hitter this season.

You get the feeling that either the recently re-signed shortstop Stephen Drew, or perhaps Victorino, will wind up in the leadoff spot. But for now, Farrell just keeps looking for answers for his entire lineup.

The Red Sox have scored 14 runs during their six-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-25

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 7-1, 2.11 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 4-5, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz’s troubles continued on Thursday night when he was chased by the Blue Jays in 4 2/3 innings, falling to 2-4 on the season. He is 0-2 with a no-decision over his last three starts, allowing 29 hits and 13 earned runs in 15 innings. He fell to 10-6 lifetime against Toronto, the 10 wins the most he has over any club. Wednesday night’s outing ended a string of five straight of Buchholz allowing three earned runs or less against the Jays. He has gone less than five innings in four of his nine starts.

--CF Grady Sizemore, moved into the leadoff spot in manager John Farrell’s new lineup, walked leading off the first but then went 0-for-4. He is 1-for-16 on the current homestand, falling to .218 in his comeback season. In 11 starts as the leadoff hitter, he is 4-for-43.

--SS Stephen Drew officially signed a $10.1 million contract for the rest of the season and was activated for Wednesday night’s game. “It’s been interesting,” said Drew, who turned down a $14.1 million qualifying offer to remain with the club -- thus losing $4 million because he couldn’t get a job elsewhere. “But needless to say, I‘m glad to be back in a Red Sox uniform. Couldn’t ask for anything better. These guys here, I know them, and had a great year last year. Just getting ready for whatever happened, preparing myself, like everybody does in the offseason. Being able to come back here, I can’t thank the organization enough for thinking about me. The guys in the clubhouse are what matters the most and what they think about me.” The need for Drew was heightened when 3B Will Middlebrooks, who hadn’t been hitting, anyway, went on the disabled list.

--INF Xander Bogaerts, who will move back to third base when SS Stephen Drew is truly ready to play, clearly isn’t into this whole thing -- and is still publicly considered the team’s shortstop of the future. ”We believe Xander can play shortstop and play it well,“ said GM Ben Cherington. ”This move with Stephen is not in any way about lack of belief that Xander can play short. We’re just trying to make the team better or tying to strengthen the roster. In fact, Xander’s ability to play short and third allowed us to consider different options, different alternatives. Stephen just ended up being the one that made the most sense for us to pursue. We’re just trying to get better, and there happened to be a guy who we all know is a good Major League player who had an interest in coming back here. Bogaerts had three hits on Wednesday and has hit in eight of the last nine games.

--LHP Jon Lester, a hard-luck loser in his last start to fall to 4-5, faces the Blue Jays in the series finale Thursday. Lester, who went 4-0 in six starts against Toronto last year, was the loser at Toronto April 27 and his 15 wins against the Jays are tied for the most Lester wins against any team (also Baltimore). He is 15-8 against the Jays.

--LHP Felix Doubront, who left Tuesday night’s game with left shoulder fatigue, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. He said he banged the shoulder on a car door before the start but didn’t tell anyone and tried to pitch and lasted four-plus innings. RHPs Brandon Workman and Allen Webster are possibilities to make Doubront’s next start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a dangerous hitter with tremendous power. You make mistakes, he makes you pay. This is a quick-strike offense.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, on Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion after a 6-4 loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (flu-like symptoms) was out of the lineup May 21.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 21 after he left his May 20 start due to the ailment.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.