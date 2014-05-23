Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Jon Lester picked a bad time to lay an egg.

If anyone could stop Boston’s longest losing streak in two seasons, surely it was Lester. But the ace lefty became the latest Sox starter to get rocked in the first two innings Thursday, and the Red Sox lost again, 7-2 to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Make it seven straight losses, six in a row at home, for the bumbling, stumbling Sox, who fell to 20-26, their worst start through 46 games since 1997.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Sox hadn’t lost every game in a homestand lasting at least six games since June 10-15, 1994, when they were swept by the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins.

They were outscored 33-13 on this homestand, allowing at least six runs in five consecutive games, and held a lead after only one of 54 innings since they returned home last Friday night to play the Detroit Tigers.

“I don’t know, man. It’s like a disease going around,” slugger David Ortiz said. “Nobody’s really doing much. We’re going to need to go back in and try to do something, something different.”

Trouble began almost immediately for Lester, who put the Red Sox in a 2-0 hole after only seven pitches -- on back-to-back first-inning solo homers by Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista. Lester seemed annoyed with Cabrera, who posed slightly after hitting a homer that cleared the wall in left field, then Lester gave up Bautista’s blast on the very next pitch.

It got only worse for Lester in the second inning. The Jays sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs on five hits and one walk, including Jose Reyes’ two-run single and RBI singles by Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion and Brett Lawrie.

Through two innings, Lester allowed more earned runs (seven) than in his last three starts combined, all of which came with David Ross behind the plate. The Sox opted to start A.J. Pierzynski on Thursday and Lester fell to 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA while working with him. Lester is 4-2 with a 1.92 ERA with Ross.

A lack of chemistry?

“Nope,” Pierzynski said. “I‘m not answering that question anymore. It doesn’t matter. You guys keep bringing that up, but I mean, Jon and I, Opening Day we did well together. Today’s just one of those days. Things didn’t work out. It had nothing to do with me catching him. You can say that all you want, but it had nothing to do with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-26

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 5-3, 4.01 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-2, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester barely had time to blink Thursday before the Blue Jays jumped all over him. Boston’s ace surrendered back-to-back homers to Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista on his sixth and seventh pitches of the game and then allowed five more runs in the second inning. He surrendered a season-high seven earned runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings as Boston dropped its seventh straight game. “It’s not fun going out there, giving up a bunch of hits, trying to stop a losing streak, trying to win, trying to just keep guys in the ballgame,” he said. “The list goes on and on of things that I just flat out didn’t do today.”

--SS Xander Bogaerts homered for the second time in his last five games Thursday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He extended his on-base streak to 10 games and is hitting .378 (14-for-37) with two homers, three doubles, four RBIs and two walks during the hot stretch.

--2B Dustin Pedroia made it look as if the Red Sox were primed to snap their six-game losing streak Thursday when he led off the bottom of the first inning with his team-leading 17th double. But Pedroia went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts the rest of the way as Boston dropped its seventh straight, suffering through its first 0-6 homestand since 1994. Pedroia, though, has given the team hope by hitting in 10 of his last 11 games. He is hitting .283 with four doubles, a homer and four RBIs during the stretch.

--RHP John Lackey is being counted on Friday for more than just a quality start. The Red Sox are in dire need of a dominant performance from a starting pitcher if they hope to end their seven-game losing streak. Lackey is coming off one of his worst starts of the season, though. He allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits in just 5 1/3 innings in a 6-1 loss to Detroit on Saturday. Beginning with Lackey’s last start, Boston starters have allowed 26 earned runs and 44 hits in 26 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know, man. It’s like a disease going around. Nobody’s really doing much. We’re going to need to go back in and try to do something, something different.” -- DH David Ortiz, after the Red Sox lost for the seventh straight time Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (flu-like symptoms) did not play May 21 or 22.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.