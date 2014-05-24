Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox have struggled for wins and answers through an abysmal first 47 games of the season. The return of Stephen Drew seems highly unlikely to cure all their ills, but anything can help at this point.

Drew, 31, batted .253 with 13 homers last season and struggled in the postseason.

Boston should learned in a little more than a week how much it has missed its erstwhile shortstop. Finally signed this week to a prorated portion of the $14.1 million contract he was tendered this offseason -- reportedly now worth $10 million -- Drew cleared waivered on Friday and was sent on a minor league assignment to gain about 25 at-bats before rejoining the Red Sox.

Rookie bright spot Xavier Bogaerts (batting .275) would likely move from shortstop to third base -- where he played in the post season last year -- when Drew returns. Will Middlebrooks, currently on the disabled list with a broken finger, is batting just .197.

Brock Holt started at third base and led off on Friday in the series-opener against the Rays at Tropicana Field

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-27

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-2, 4.33 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 4-4, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RH Jake Peavy (1-2, 4.33) is expected to start Saturday for Boston in the second of a three-game series against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. Peavy held the Rays to two runs on three hits over 6 1/3 innings May 1 but took the loss.

--DH David Ortiz broke an 0-for-17 slide with a broken-bat, opposite-field single in the first inning, through a gaping hole in the exaggerated shift utilized against him.

--SS Stephen Drew, re-signed Tuesday, cleared waivers on Friday and was sent to Class A Greenville to work himself back into game shape with 25 at-bats or so. Drew rejected a contract offer during the offseason but accepted a prorated share of a $14.1 million qualifying offer, worth about $10 million. He will be in the minors for about ten days, first with Greenville and then Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket.

--1B Mike Napoli (0-for-4) returned to the lineup in a 1-0 loss to the Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field after missing the last two games with flu-like symptoms.

--RF Shane Victorino left the game in the ninth inning because of right hamstring tightness.

--RHP John Lackey had at least seven scoreless innings Friday for the first time since April 24, 2011, against the Angels. Three of the five hits he allowed were against 3B Evan Longoria. Lackey has allowed two runs or less in seven of 10 starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of those nights. You can’t point a finger at one person or one area. We just need to put a ballgame together. We played a pretty good ballgame, just came out on the wrong end.” -- Red Sox RHP John Lackey after a 1-0 loss to the Rays on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (flu-like symptoms) did not play May 21-22.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Shane Victorino

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.