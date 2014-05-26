Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox are surly enough after losing 10 consecutive baseball games.

They weren’t in the collective mood to be, in their opinion, shown up by shortstop Yunel Escobar on Sunday, especially not by a member of a Tampa Bay Rays team that was completing a three-game sweep to sink Boston into last place in the American League East. Or a franchise with whom Boston has shared a great deal of animosity the past six years.

So there both clubs were on Sunday in the last of a three-game series at Tropicana Field, shoving and clutching on the field after Escobar removed his helmet and began gesturing into the Red Sox dugout, prompting Gomes to rush in from left field and confront him, emptying both benches and bullpens.

“He’s basically (yelling at) the whole dugout,” said Gomes, whose pinch-hit two-run homer had tied the game the previous inning. “I got a problem with that. I figured a hands-on approach might be a little more appropriate.”

Trouble began with the Rays leading 8-3 in the seventh after Escobar took third base without a throw apparently following his two-run double. With Jose Molina at the plate, Escobar removed his helmet and began gesturing and yelling toward the Red Sox dugout. Gomes said he had no problem with Escobar taking third, though catcher David Ross said he didn’t appreciate it. Several of his teammates apparently began jawing at Escobar, who escalated the incident, Ross said, by walking off third base.

“It got a little more heated as we attacked back,” Ross said.

Gomes, Escobar and the Rays’ Sean Rodriguez were ejected by the time the punch-less scrum was cleared.

RECORD: 20-29

STREAK: Lost 10

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 6.32 ERA) vs. Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 2-4, 4.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (2-4, 6.32) will start on Monday to begin a two-game series against the Braves at Turner Field. The struggling right-hander has never faced the Braves, but is 4-0 with a 4.40 ERA in six career interleague starts. Buchholz has allowed 13 earned runs in his last 16 innings over three starts.

--1B Mike Napoli was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sprained left ring finger. He has batted .238 with homers since dislocating the same digit on April 15. He was replaced in the lineup by Mike Carp.

--LHP Craig Breslow faced eight batters, six of which reached base, and allowed a career-high five runs in taking the loss in an 8-3 Rays win at Tropicana Field on Sunday. He had not lost since July 6, 2013, but allowed a three-run pinch-hit homer to 2B Sean Rodriguez and a two-run double to SS Yunel Escobar.

--LF Jonny Gomes hit his eighth career pinch-hit homer, a two-run shot off RHP Joel Peralta. He is 6-for-13 with four homers and seven RBIs against Peralta. He was ejected in the eighth inning after confronting Rays SS Yunel Escobar on third base as he gestured toward the Boston dugout.

--RHP Brandon Workman was called up to start Sunday in place of ailing LHP Felix Doubront. Workman allowed three runs on five hits and five walks in five innings and got a no-decision in Sunday’s loss to the Rays.

--OF Daniel Nava was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace OF Shane Victorino. Nava started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-4 in the loss to the Rays.

--RF Shane Victorino was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with a right hamstring strain. OF Daniel Nava was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no secret they (the Rays) like to beat us and we like to beat them. There’s some frustration on our end. ... They kicked our butt and we’re tired of getting our butt kicked.” -- C David Ross, of a Rays-Red Sox series that has included multiple bench-clearing incidents the last several years.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained fourth finger on left hand) was placed on the disabled list on May 25, retroactive to May 24.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23 and was scheduled to play catch again May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mike Carp

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

