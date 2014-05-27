Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Boston general manager Ben Cherington suffered through the Red Sox’s 10-game losing streak just like manager John Farrell, his players and the team’s fans.

Cherington, though, is staying positive and hardly writing off the season.

”We know we still have the core of a winning team here and we’re going to win,“ Cherington said before the streak ended Monday with an 8-6 victory against the Atlanta Braves. ”But we’ve got to get there. We’ve got to focus on today and just try to start playing a little bit better first.

“It’s hard for all of us, and obviously hard for the guys in there in uniform who are out on the field every day. It’s not what we’re used to.”

The Red Sox have been hit by injuries, but Cherington isn’t making excuses. After all, every team loses players, and his team is the defending World Series champion.

“We’re deep enough into the season certainly where we, even putting the losing streak aside, where we can see where the team’s limitations are and see the areas which perhaps can get better,” he said.

”Again, there’s two ways to do that. The first is to help the players that are here to get better, and that effort goes on every day and we believe some of that will happen and that will help itself. And then at some point, if production is not there, you have to think about changes.

“There’s nothing to announce, there’s nothing specific we’re looking at, but that’s up to me. ... We have to look at every avenue to get better.”

The Red Sox recently re-signed shortstop Stephen Drew, and he could be ready to join the team in about a week.

“I don’t think we’re excelling in any one area, but I do think we have players capable of excelling,” Cherington said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 4-6, 3.36 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-4, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B David Ortiz, forced out of his DH role in an interleague game, hit a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly, driving in four runs as the Red Sox rallied to end their 10-game losing streak with an 8-6 comeback victory over the Braves. It was the 443rd career homer for Big Papi, breaking a tie with Dave Kingman for 39th on the all-time list. Ortiz has 12 homers this season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz had another rough outing Monday. He walked eight while getting just nine outs in a loss to the Braves, and his ERA jumped to 7.02 ERA. Buchholz, 12-1 a year ago, threw just 42 strikes in 88 pitches. He gave up four hits and was charged with six runs in a no-decision. Manager John Farrell said there was no guarantee Buchholz would start again in five days.

--LHP Jon Lester will try to bounce back from a rough outing when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Tuesday. He gave up seven runs over the first two innings in a loss to Toronto last Wednesday, falling to 4-6 with a 3.36 ERA. Lester is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against the Braves.

--SS Stephen Drew, who could join the Red Sox by June 2, went 1-for-3 with a two-run double for Class A Greenville on Monday. Drew is 3-for-8 through three games in the minors. He is slated to join either Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday.

--1B/C Ryan Lavarnway was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and he grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He was hitting .265 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games with Pawtucket. He had 77 at-bats for Boston last season and 153 in 2012, producing a combined .208 average with five homers and 34 RBIs over the two seasons.

--RHP Alex Wilson, who pitched a scoreless inning of relief at Tampa Bay on Sunday in his only major league appearance of the season, was returned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. He was 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and five saves in 18 games for Pawtucket. Wilson made 26 relief appearances for Boston in 2013.

--RHP Steven Wright, on the disabled list all season after undergoing sports hernia surgery in January, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hopefully this is the beginning of something big. It can’t get no worse than the last 10 games.” -- 1B David Ortiz, after the Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 8-6 Monday to snap a 10-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained fourth finger on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

C/1B Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.