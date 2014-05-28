Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Boston offense is starting to resemble the group that bashed its way to the World Series a year ago.

The Red Sox had two come-from-behind wins during their two-game trip to Atlanta. Boston came back from a 6-1 deficit to win the first game 8-6, then erased a 3-2 deficit with a four-run inning to win 6-3 on Tuesday.

Suddenly the 10-game losing streak seems a long time ago.

“Every at-bat we’re looking for ways to make things happen,” first baseman David Ortiz said. “When we all start getting on base, that’s how you get guys scoring runs.”

On Tuesday, the Red Sox put together a four-run inning in the seventh to spark the win over Atlanta, enabling them to sweep the Braves. The Red Sox batted around during that momentum-changing inning.

“It’s good to see the worm turn with runners in scoring position,” manager John Farrell said.

The bottom of the lineup drove in three of the six runs on Tuesday. Catcher David Ross got one RBI with a single and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had a two-run single that provided the final margin of victory.

“They had good swings and add some length to the lineup,” Farrell said.

During their 10-game losing streak, the Red Sox hit .212 and were outscored 52-26.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Gavin Floyd, 0-1, 2.49 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 5-3, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester broke a two-game losing streak with a win on Tuesday. Lester (5-6) allowed three runs in six innings and struck out seven. The win moved him into a tie with Lefty Grove for 10th place among career wins with the team (105). Manager John Farrell said, “It was a grind. His pitch count was up. He battled himself some. But in the end he had a solid start.”

--3B Brock Holt wasted no time extending his hitting streak to eight games on Tuesday. He led off the game with a single up the middle. It was his only hit and he left three runners on base, two of them in scoring position. Holt is hitting .353 (12-for-34) during the streak.

--2B Dustin Pedroia went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly on Tuesday; it was his second three-hit game of the season. Pedroia has 110 three-hit games since becoming a full-time player and ranks behind Joe Mauer (113) and Ichiro Suzuki (111) among active players.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. had his seventh multi-hit game of the season and raised his average from .193 to .210 by going 2-for-4 on Tuesday. Bradley broke an 0-for-12 stretch with a single and stole his fourth base in the sixth inning. His two-run single provided the insurance runs in the seventh.

--RHP John Lackey has faced Atlanta only once in his career, in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Lackey is coming off an excellent start that saw him throw seven scoreless innings against Tampa Bay without earning a decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to see the worm turn with runners in scoring position.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox put together a four-run inning to beat Atlanta 6-3 on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained fourth finger on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Clay Buchholz

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

C/1B Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.