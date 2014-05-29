Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- One small step for the defending champions.

Sunday night, the Red Sox left Florida saddled by a 10-game losing streak and sitting in last place in the American League East. Nothing was going right, players were hurt.

And when they fell behind, 6-1, through four innings in Atlanta on Monday, it looked like things were getting worse before they got better.

But Boston rallied to win that game. The Red Sox then came from behind again and beat the Braves to sweep the two games down there. The teams then moved to Boston, and on the night the Red Sox celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2004 championship, Boston beat Atlanta again.

The first three-game winning streak of the season.

A small step, this one taking them out of last place in the division. And this 4-0 win marked their first shutout of the season.

”We’re not looking too far ahead,“ said right-hander John Lackey, whose 6 1/3 innings led the way on Wednesday night. ”We won the game today, we’ll come back tomorrow and get after it again tomorrow.

“You can’t make up 10 games in one day. You gotta keep grinding at it and hopefully look up in 40, 50 games and we’re back in it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 2-3, 3.90 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-2, 4.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey turned in his second straight no-run performance in picking up his sixth win of the season on Wednesday night. He threw seven shutout innings at Tampa Bay and followed that with 6 1/3 innings against the Braves. He gave up eight hits, walked none and struck out nine on Wednesday and is 6-3 on the season.

--C A.J. Pierzynski stroked an RBI single in the third inning on Wednesday night. The hit, the first of his two in the game, extended his hitting streak to seven games and the RBI was the 19th in his last 23 starts. The 24 RBIs he brought into the game were tied for second among AL catchers.

--Rookie CF Jackie Bradley Jr., who drove in three runs in the two games in Atlanta, had two hits, including an RBI double, on Wednesday night -- his second straight multi-hit outing.

--Rookie SS Xander Bogaerts had three hits and a walk on Wednesday night. He had gone 1-for-8 with two walks in the two games in Atlanta Monday and Tuesday.

--1B/LF Mike Carp, hit on the foot by a pitch in Atlanta on Tuesday night, apparently suffered only a bruise after x-rays came back negative. It wasn’t clear if he was available on Wednesday night.

--RHP Clay Buchholz, who has struggled mightily over his last four starts and owns a 2-4 record and 7.02 ERA for the season, threw in the bullpen on Wednesday to see if his left knee would allow him to make his next start. Instead, he was placed on the 15-day disabled list. “We’re going to be cautious. We don’t want to put him at risk of any other further injury,” manager John Farrell said, before the move was made. “Whether that’s to the knee, or shows up elsewhere, as a pitcher we’ve got to be careful.”

--RHP Alex Wilson, who was recently recalled and then sent back to the minors by the Red Sox, was recalled on Wednesday night, replacing RHP Clay Buchholz on the active roster.

--RHP Jake Peavy, 0-2 with three no-decisions and a 6.59 ERA over his last five starts, closes the home portion of the four-game/two-city series with the Braves on Thursday night. He is 3-4 with a 3.86 ERA against the Braves, but has started only once against them since 2009 (a win, last year with the White Sox).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “On the heels of what we’ve come off of, much needed.” -- Manager John Farrell, after his Red Sox rode John Lackey and three relievers to the Red Sox’s first shutout win of the season, 4-0 win over the Braves Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (left knee injury) was placed on the disabled list May 28. “We’re going to be cautious. We don’t want to put him at risk of any other further injury,” manager John Farrell said, before the move was made. “Whether that’s to the knee, or shows up elsewhere, as a pitcher we’ve got to be careful.”

--1B/LF Mike Carp (bruised foot) was hit on the foot by a pitch May 27. He apparently suffered only a bruise after x-rays came back negative. It wasn’t clear if he was available on May 28.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained fourth finger on left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Alex Wilson

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

C/1B Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.