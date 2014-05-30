Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Atlanta Braves helped, but the Boston Red Sox have turned from losing 10 straight games to winning four in a row.

“The arrow’s pointing in the right direction,” rookie center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said after scoring the winning run in the ninth inning of a wild 4-3 victory on Thursday night.

The Red Sox, who had scored 26 runs during the losing streak, scored 22 in the four games against the sloppy Braves. They rallied from five runs down to win Monday in Atlanta. The next night, a four-run seventh inning brought Boston from behind.

Boston’s first shutout of the season and shaky Atlanta defense led to a 4-0 win on Wednesday night -- and then came the complete giveaway on Thursday.

The Red Sox were more than glad to take it -- and see where it leads.

Rookie shortstop Xander Bogaerts had six hits in the last two games but was just one of many heroes as the defending champions improved to 24-29 and got out of last place in the AL East.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 4-4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy still has only one win on the season, but he gave the Red Sox a chance to win with eight innings of three-run ball on Thursday. He is 0-2 with four no-decisions in his last six starts. “We’re banged up a little bit but you point back to Jake Peavy’s eight innings giving us an opportunity to win this game tonight,” said manager John Farrell.

--DH David Ortiz was out of the Red Sox lineup on Thursday night with a right calf injury, the same problem that caused him to miss the last five games of spring training. Manager John Farrell called the move “precautionary in nature” and said Ortiz playing the two games in the field in Atlanta didn’t help things. “David’s been great in terms of the preventative maintenance and the care that he’s got to go through,” Farrell said, “and yet, after two whole days of first base and another DH (Wednesday) night, it was best to hold him out.” Ortiz pinch hit in the eighth inning, was intentionally walked and replaced by a punch runner.

--C Ryan Lavarnway, making his first major league start at first base, left in the fifth inning with a sore left wrist. He will have an MRI on Friday.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa, part of that 2012 mega deal with Dodgers, will be summoned from Pawtucket to start against Tampa Bay on Saturday night -- replacing the injured Clay Buchholz in the rotation.

--Rookie SS Xander Bogaerts had three-hit games both Wednesday and Thursday and hit the ninth-inning ball that was a hit and became the winner when the Braves botched the play. Asked about trying to relax in a tight situation, Bogaerts, who has reached base in 16 of his last 17 games (.373) and will move to third base when Stephen Drew is ready, said, “I tried to relax but I think (on) the last one I even bit my lip and then I told myself ‘Just calm down. Try to get the run in or hit a deep ball so the guy can advance and Pedey (Dustin Pedroia) can do some damage.'”

--3B Brock Holt continues to make the most of his latest chance in the major leagues. He had an RBI double, a single and a ninth-inning walk on Thursday, matching his career high by reaching four times. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games at a .349 clip.

--RHP Brandon Workman makes his second start -- both against Tampa Bay -- since his recall from Pawtucket when the Red Sox open their second straight weekend series against the Rays on Friday night at Fenway Park. Workman worked five innings last Sunday in St. Petersburg, allowed three runs in a no-decision. He is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA in two career starts against the Rays and faces Tampa ace David Price, who is 10-6 with a 3.09 ERA against the Red Sox in his career. He gave up five runs in the first inning against Boston last Saturday but then settled down and the Rays came back to win the game.

--LHP Felix Doubront, on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain, threw in the bullpen before Thursday night’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The arrow’s pointing in the right direction.” -- CF Jackie Bradley Jr., after scoring the winning run in the ninth inning of Boston’s wild 4-3 victory over Atlanta on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David Ortiz (right calf injury) was out of the Red Sox lineup on May 29, the same problem that caused him to miss the last five games of spring training. Manager John Farrell called the move “precautionary in nature.”

--C Ryan Lavarnway (sore left wrist) left in the fifth inning May 29. He will have an MRI on May 30.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (bruised right foot) was hit on the foot by a pitch May 27, and he didn’t play May 28. X-rays came back negative.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

C/1B Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.