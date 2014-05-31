Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- David Ortiz was mad as hell and made it clear he wasn’t going to take it anymore.

In his first plate appearance since taking David Price deep twice in last year’s American League Division Series, Ortiz was drilled in the back by the left-hander, and the benches cleared. They would clear again later as well, when Price hit first baseman Mike Carp.

”The first at-bat of the season against me, he drills me,“ Ortiz said after catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s game-winning triple in the 10th. ”I mean, it’s a war, it’s on. Next time he hits me, he better bring the (boxing) gloves on.

“I have no respect for him no more.”

He added: “I was surprised for a minute until I saw the video. Everything’s cool. You can’t be acting like a little girl out there. You’re not gonna win all the time. You give it up? That’s an experience for the next time. But if you’re going to be acting like a little bitch, you know, every time you give it up, bounce back like that and put your teammates in jeopardy, that’s gonna cost you.”

Ortiz was clearly trying to get at Price after Carp was hit.

“I was gonna let him know,” he said. “I respect everybody in this league and I get the same respect from everybody. If you’re mad because I take you deep twice, let me let you know, I got almost 500 homers in this league. It’s part of the game, son.”

Oh, by the way, the Red Sox won their fifth straight, rallying from two runs down for their second walk-off win in as many nights.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-29

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi (2-4, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia left the game after the ninth inning on Friday night with a right hand contusion. Early tests showed nothing further and he is due for more tests on Saturday.

--RHP Brandon Workman, making his second 2014 start with the Red Sox, both against Tampa Bay, was probably nearing the end of his night, anyway, when he threw a fastball behind Evan Longoria in the sixth inning. Workman was done, as was coach Brian Butterfield, Boston’s third manager of the game. Workman left trailing, 2-1, and was taken off the hook, leaving him 0-0 after two starts against the Rays. He said the pitch to Longoria got away because the rain made the ball wet.

--DH David Ortiz, limited to a pinch hitting role Thursday because of a sore calf, was back in the lineup Friday night -- and he almost didn’t stay very long. He was hit by the first pitch from David Price in the first inning and the benches cleared. They cleared again later and Ortiz wanted a piece of Price, but nothing happened and Ortiz drove in Boston’s first run with a single. After the game, Ortiz let loose with a calm tirade aimed at the left-hander. Ortiz’s RBI single Friday moved him past Dom DiMaggio into eighth place on the Red Sox’s all-time hit list (1,681). He is 26 hits behind Harry Hooper for seventh place.

--C/1B Ryan Lavarnway, who had just been recalled from the minors, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday with a left hamate (wrist) fracture that will require surgery.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa was at Fenway Park on Friday but will be officially recalled on Saturday to pitch against the Rays in the second game of a three-game series. De La Rosa, who was part of the 2012 mega deal with the Dodgers, was 2-3 with a 3.04 ERA at Pawtucket -- with 52 strikeouts and 23 walks in 53 1/3 innings. He was 0-2 in 11 games with the Red Sox last season.

--SS Stephen Drew, recently re-signed by the Red Sox and working his way into game shape in the minor leagues, is expected to return Monday in Cleveland. He is slated to play nine innings both Saturday and Sunday and then be back. INF Jonathan Herrera is expected to be optioned when Drew returns.

--Rookie SS Xander Bogaerts has reached base 86 times, the most by a Red Sox rookie before June in the last 100 years and the most by an American League rookie since Ichiro Suzuki reached 97 times in 1991. Friday night, after two straight three-hit games, Bogaerts, who will move to third base when SS Stephen Drew returns, did it again with hits his last three times up. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the three hits by both Bogaerts and 3B Brock Holt on Thursday marked the first time the Red Sox had two rookies with three hits in a game since Trot Nixon and Brian Daubach did it in 1999. Bogaerts is hitting .389 over the last 18 games, reaching base in 17 of those games.

--C A.J. Pierzynski had a double and game-winning triple on Friday night. It was his sixth career walk-off hit. He has a nine-game hitting streak and he’s hitting .400 over that stretch.

--OF/1B Corey Hassan was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace C/1B Ryan Lavarnway on the roster. In 45 games with Pawtucket this season, Hassan has hit .217 (33-for-152) with 10 doubles, one homer and 19 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we have four people ejected and also have three people hit by pitches, and they have none, that’s a hard one to figure out.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, after Friday’s win over the Rays in which Farrell was asked to leave in the first inning, followed later by two of his coaches (Torey Lovullo and Brian Butterfield) who both had taken over as manager before being tossed. Red Sox starter Brandon Workman was also tossed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hand contusion) left the May 30 game. Early tests showed nothing further and he is due for more tests on May 31.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) left in the fifth inning May 29. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 30. He will require surgery.

--DH David Ortiz (right calf injury) was out of the lineup May 29 due to the same problem that caused him to miss the last five games of spring training. Manager John Farrell called the move precautionary. He was back in the lineup May 30.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 30.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (bruised right foot) was hit on the foot by a pitch May 27, and he didn’t play May 28. X-rays came back negative.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Grady Sizemore

RF Daniel Nava

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

OF/1B Corey Hassan

=