Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- A season that was headed straight down the drain quickly turned around for the defending champion Boston Red Sox.

On Sunday, Boston became the third team in major league history to follow a double-digit losing streak with seven consecutive wins. On Monday night, the Red Sox look to become the first team ever to win eight in a row in that situation when they visit the Cleveland Indians to start a nine-game road trip.

They have injuries to key players, but everyone manager John Farrell inserts into the lineup delivers, led by rookie infielder Brock Holt. Playing first base for the first time anywhere Sunday, he had four doubles, a walk and a stolen base in the 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. One of the doubles delivered two runs.

Holt is liable to see a lot more time at first base this week. Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) is scheduled to be activated next Sunday, but backup Mike Carp (broken foot) probably will join Napoli on the disabled list Monday.

Still, the wins just keep on coming.

“Very good starting pitching, in a couple of cases we’ve been able to have a big inning to come from behind, our bullpen has been very consistent and outstanding to give us those opportunities late,” Farrell said after Sunday’s win. “As soon we came back in that Memorial Day game in Atlanta, that five-run fifth inning has been somewhat the jumpstart to all this, and we’ve played with a lot more confidence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-29

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 6-3, 3.27 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 2-4, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester was masterful Sunday, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball and striking out 12 Tampa Bay batters. Lester (6-6) has had decisions in all 12 starts, losing two, winning two, losing two, winning two, losing two and winning two. He recorded his 19th double-digit strikeout game Sunday, passing Joe Wood for third place on the team’s all-time list (Pedro Martinez, 72, Roger Clemens, 68).

--INF Brock Holt, likely to stick as a utility player, played first base for the first time on any level Sunday. He failed to handle one eighth-inning throw to pick up an error. However, he also had four doubles, a walk, two RBIs and a stolen base, and he raised his average to .337. As far as playing the field, manager John Farrell said, “The way Brock has solidified the leadoff spot and handled the bat, we’re finding ways to keep him on the field and keep his bat in the lineup. We don’t feel it’s risky at all. He’s a good athlete, he’s a good infielder. Granted, there’s been no experience at the position, but given where we are, we’re not hesitant to put him there.” Holt is the sixth Red Sox hitter to record four doubles in a game since 1914.

--1B/OF Mike Carp is headed for the disabled list with a broken right foot, an injury suffered when he was hit on the foot with a pitch in Atlanta last Tuesday. He actually started the first two games of the weekend series against the Rays, going a combined 0-for-5 with an RBI.

--2B Dustin Pedroia, who missed Saturday night’s game with a hand contusion, was back in the lineup on Sunday -- but only for three innings. He was ejected by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after the third inning, apparently for arguing balls and strikes. Pedroia went 0-for-2.

--SS Stephen Drew, who recently re-signed with the Red Sox for $10.1 million for the rest of the year, is expected to be in the lineup in Cleveland on Monday night. Drew hit a combined .238 in seven games for two teams in the Boston farm system in recent weeks.

--INF Garin Cecchini was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday, and he made his major league debut, at third base, after 2B Dustin Pedroia was ejected. Cecchini, who was sent back to Pawtucket after the game, had an RBI double and made a nifty play in the field. He was leading Pawtucket with 49 hits and batting .278. He also had an International League-high 29-game on-base streak this season. “I was up at about 5 (a.m.) ready to go,” said Cecchini. “Dream come true, man. Dream come true.”

--RHP Alex Wilson, who pitched the last two innings of Saturday night’s 7-1 win over the Rays, was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. He has a 3.00 ERA and no decisions in two appearances for Boston this year.

--OF/1B Alex Hassan, a local product, made his major league debut Sunday, playing right field and batting sixth. He came up with the bases loaded and two out in the first inning and took three straight strikes in his first big league at-bat. He later added a hit and a walk. “Not really nervous. I‘m just excited,” Hassan said before the game. “I feel ready to go and hopefully I can help out this team in some way.”

--RHP John Lackey, who has been the Red Sox’s most consistent pitcher, goes for his seventh win when Boston opens a nine-game road trip at Cleveland on Monday night. He hasn’t allowed a run in 13 1/3 innings over his last two starts and his 7-7 with a 3.98 ERA lifetime against the Indians.

--1B Mike Napoli, out with a sprained left ring finger, is expected to be ready to come off the disabled list on June 8, the first day he is eligible. “It wasn’t just the finger,” Napoli said Sunday. “I was dealing with a lot of stuff. It was probably was the best thing for me. I was going to keep on trying to grind it out, grind it out, but this is probably the best time for me just to get everything fixed, get better so I‘m playing somewhat healthy. I think it was just time to do it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was here at 7 in the morning, already dressed. He’s ready to go. He’s really a breath of fresh air. He’s a great kid, as we saw in spring training. He loves the game. He loves everything about it. He will always bring some added energy and life when he’s here.” -- INF Garin Cecchini, who collected a hit Sunday in his major league debut during the Red Sox’s 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He was optioned back to the minors following the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Dustin Pedroia (right hand contusion) left the May 30 game. He did not play May 31, but he was back in the lineup June 1.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (bruised right foot) was hit on the foot by a pitch May 27, and he didn’t play May 28-29. He played May 30-31, but he sat out June 1. He was diagnosed with a broken right foot, and he is likely headed to the disabled list.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He will require surgery.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Xander Bogaerts

3B Brock Holt

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF/1B Alex Hassan