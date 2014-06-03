Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The bad news for the Boston Red Sox on Monday was they lost a game.

The good news was that right-hander John Lackey is back.

That was the opinion of Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, whose team beat Lackey and the Red Sox 3-2 Monday night.

Despite the loss, Lackey pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He threw 96 pitches, 63 of them strikes.

“He threw a great game. We scratched out a couple of runs early and then hung on. That’s the Lackey we all remember,” said Francona, who managed Lackey for two years in Boston.

Red Sox manager John Farrell was very satisfied with the effort he got from his big right-hander despite the loss.

“He gave us eight strong innings. He was very strong again,” Farrell said.

Over his past eight starts, dating to April 23, Lackey is 4-2 with a 2.43 ERA. On Monday against the Indians, he gave up two runs in the first inning, then another run in the third. Starting in the fourth inning, Lackey held Cleveland scoreless on three hits over his last five innings.

Lackey’s record over his eight-start surge should be better than 4-2. In the two no-decisions, the Red Sox were shut out once and scored two runs in the other game. In his two losses, Boston scored a total of three runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-2, 4.50 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-1, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Stephen Drew, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox on May 21, was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket prior to Monday’s game. He started against the Indians and went 0-for-2 with a walk. “It’s going to take a few at-bats for him to settle in,” manager John Farrell said.

--1B/OF Mike Carp was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 1, with a broken bone in his right foot. Carp appeared in 33 games prior to getting injured, and in 70 at-bats, he hit .214 with no home runs and six RBIs.

--INF Garin Cecchini was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the roster for SS Stephen Drew, who was recalled from Pawtucket. Cecchini went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in his major league debut Sunday. With Pawtucket, Cecchini is hitting .278 with one home run and 21 RBIs in 176 at bats.

--OF Daniel Nava was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take the place of 1B/OF Mike Carp, who was placed on the disabled list due to a broken bone in his right foot. This is third stint with the Red Sox this year for Nava, who was optioned to the minors Saturday. In 22 games with the Red Sox, he is hitting .130 with two home runs and three RBIs. At Pawtucket, he was hitting .253 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were down 2-0, but at no time did we think we couldn’t come back from that. But from the fourth through the seventh innings (vs. Cleveland RHP Justin Masterson), there was nothing to be had.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox lost 3-2 to the Indians and Masterson on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He will require surgery.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Brock Holt

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF/1B Alex Hassan