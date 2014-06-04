Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Red Sox arrived in Cleveland riding a seven-game winning streak and having swept three consecutive series for the first time since 2011. However, Boston has lost the first two games of the series with the Indians and now it’s the Red Sox who are in danger of getting swept.

Tuesday night, right-hander Jake Peavy gave up five consecutive hits and three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Peavy pitched very strong after that, but it wasn’t enough as the Red Sox lost 5-3 to the Indians.

Peavy (1-3) took the loss even though, at one point in the game, he retired 14 batters in a row and 18 of 20. But it was that bumpy first inning, in which he gave up singles to the first five batters he faced, that came back to haunt Peavy and the Sox.

“This is a tough one to lose,” said Peavy. “I don’t know if I’ve ever started a game with five straight hits. I felt like I made pitches there in the first inning that were no different than I did the rest of the game.”

The Red Sox offense has sputtered in Cleveland, scoring just five runs total in the two games, but a bright spot has been third baseman Xander Bogaerts, who has homered in both games and is 4-for-8 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs. Over his last 11 games, Bogaerts is hitting .404 (19-for-47), with six doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. “He’s in a good place offensively,” said manager John Farrell. “He’s balanced, and showing extra-base power pretty consistently. He’s playing very well.”

RECORD: 27-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 0-0, 3.24 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 6-3, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Workman has been fined and suspended for six games by Major League Baseball for throwing a pitch behind Tampa Bay’s Evan Longoria May 30. Workman is appealing the suspension, and will make his scheduled start Wednesday in Cleveland.

--C Ryan Lavarnway had surgery Tuesday in Cleveland to remove the hamate bone from his left hand. According to manager John Farrell, it will be five-to-seven weeks before Lavarnway can resume baseball activities.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30. He will require surgery. He had surgery June 3 to remove the hamate bone in his left hand. It’s expected to be five-to-seven weeks before Lavarnway can resume baseball activities.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29.

--RHP Steven Wright (sports hernia surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 7. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on May 26.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Brock Holt

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF/1B Alex Hassan