Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- After ending a four-year run of drafting college players last season, the Boston Red Sox went back to high school with their top pick for the second straight season.

The Red Sox took teenagers in both the first round and the compensation phase that followed the opening round Thursday night.

Picking 26th, the defending champions took infielder Michael Chavis of Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Ga. He is a shortstop who is projected to move to third base or second base, or even catcher or the outfield.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was regarded as one of the top high school hitters in the draft. He previously committed to Clemson, but he said Thursday he is “fairly comfortable” that’s he’s going to turn pro.

“Our approach each year is to select the best players available to us, and we believe Michael fits that description,” director of amateur scouting Amiel Sawdaye said in a statement. “He was undoubtedly one of the best high school hitters in this year’s class, and we were fortunate to have him. In addition, we believe his athleticism and defensive versatility also will be an asset to us.”

As far as where he will play, Chavis said, “I think that depends on where they need me the most. I can see myself playing third base or second base. It really just comes down to where they need me. I‘m willing to play either one.”

Seven picks after taking Chavis, the Red Sox, as compensation for losing center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury to the New York Yankees, selected high school pitcher Michael Kopech from Mount Pleasant, Texas. The lanky right-hander has touched 97 mph on the gun with his fastball. Kopech, who committed to Arizona, went 3-0 with an 0.44 ERA and a .115 opponents’ batting average in 11 high school games this season.

In the second round, with the 67th overall pick, Boston took 22-year-old college first baseman Sam Travis, a smallish (5-11) but powerful right-handed hitter (Fenway in mind?) from Indiana. Travis led the Big Ten in RBIs (58) and hits (85) and was in the top four in the conference in batting average (.347), home runs (12), runs (55), slugging percentage (.576) and total bases (141).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-32

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Michael Chavis, selected 26th overall in the draft by Boston, hit .580 with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and 21 stolen bases for Sprayberry Senior High School in Marietta, Ga., this year. He was drafted as a shortstop, but the plan going forward could be to have him play either third or second base, or even catcher or the outfield. The 5-foot-11 Chavis was asked about a comparison to diminutive Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia. “Oh yeah, it’s been decent,” Chavis said of Pedroia’s career. “I love watching Pedroia play. He’s a great player. How he plays and goes about the game is incredible. That’s what I think some people are missing nowadays in baseball is that they kind of play lackadaisical and they’re kind of relaxed. I like how he plays 100 percent and plays as hard as he can every single play of the game.” Chavis has committed to play for Clemson.

--RHP Michael Kopech, tabbed by Boston as the No. 33 overall selection in the draft, the compensation pick for losing CF Jacoby Ellsbury to the Yankees, is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound high school star from Mount Pleasant, Texas. His fastball was clocked as high as 97 mph. Kopech, who committed to the University of Arizona, went 3-0 with an 0.44 ERA and a .115 opponents’ batting average in 11 high school games this season.

--RHP Steven Wright was activated from the disabled list Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Wright, who was on the DL all season after undergoing sports hernia surgery in January, made one rehab appearance for Pawtucket last week, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings. He was sharp for the PawSox on Thursday, pitching seven shutout innings against Durham.

--C Ryan Lavarnway, who underwent left wrist surgery Tuesday, he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Steven Wright, who came off the DL and was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Lavarnway might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--LHP Felix Doubront began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Thursday, pitching four innings of two-run ball. Doubront went on the disabled list May 21 due to left shoulder fatigue.

--RHP Edward Mujica, the seventh pitcher used by the Red Sox, gave up a walk-off home run to SS Asdrubal Cabrera with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning in a 7-4 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. It was the sixth home run given up by Mujica in 21 innings.

--C A.J. Pierzynski was ejected from Wednesday’s game by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after a ball-four call on SS Asdrubal Cabrera leading off the sixth inning. “We just didn’t get along. The timing was rather odd, but whatever,” Pierzynski said.

--RHP Brandon Workman pitched five-plus innings and gave up three runs on four hits, but he was not involved in the decision in the Red Sox’ 7-4 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday. Workman has limited opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his first six starts with the Red Sox, the first pitcher to do that since John Burkett in 2002.

--DH David Ortiz belted a 422-foot two-run home run over the right-center-field wall in the sixth inning Wednesday. It was Ortiz’s 11th career home run at Progressive Field, where he has a .235 career average with 31 RBIs in 221 at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That pitch was a big mistake, and he hit it out. I left it over the plate.” -- RHP Edward Mujica, on the 12th-inning delivery that Cleveland SS Asdrubal Cabrera hit for a walk-off home run in the Indians’ 7-4 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Brock Holt

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF/1B Alex Hassan