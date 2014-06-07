Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Boston Red Sox are definitely sailing choppy seas as they try to navigate their way to a second straight World Series title.

Boston dropped three straight to visiting Detroit as part of a 10-game losing streak in late May. The Red Sox rebounded to win seven in a row but now have lost four straight following Friday night’s 6-2 loss to the host Tigers.

”Offensively, we’re scuffling to put anything together,“ Boston manager John Farrell said. ”We’ve had a rough go of it with runners on base. We’ve got to continue to grind it out.

“This isn’t to single anyone out. This is to talk about us as a team.”

Boston gets first baseman Mike Napoli (dislocated left ring finger) back for Sunday’s game but will be minus right fielder Shane Victorino for some time to come. He’s battling a right hamstring problem and isn’t ready for a brief rehab stint yet.

It hasn’t helped that shortstop J.D. Drew, activated on Monday, doesn’t have his timing down yet. The Red Sox are breaking him back in slowly.

On the pitching side, right-hander Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) was to throw a simulated game Saturday and might be ready for a rehab assignment after maybe one more. Left-hander Felix Doubront just made a rehab start but his 42 pitches were about half what the Red Sox would like to see before they activate him.

“This is the hand we’re dealt,” Farrell said. “We’ve got to continue to grind it out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-33

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 6=6, 3.15 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, (6-2, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Brock Holt filled in admirably with injuries rippling through the Red Sox roster. Manager John Farrell has been using Holt, a left side infielder, at first base recently with 1B Mike Napoli out of action. “His presence at the top of the order has stabilized our lineup,” Farrell said. “It’s allowed us to keep other people in their spots.” The left-handed hitting Holt was batting .386 against left-handed pitching entering Friday’s game at Detroit. “When you see his swing path,” Farrell said, “he keeps his hands inside the ball very well so a left-handed breaking ball that’s running away from him, the bat head stays in the strike zone. He’s got a stroke that’s conducive to going the other way.” He singled to open the game Friday night and scored on a double.

--1B Mike Napoli (dislocated left ring finger) was expected to be activated in time for Sunday’s game in Detroit. “He’s set for Sunday,” manager John Farrell said. Napoli has been out since May 24.

--LHP Felix Doubront threw a 42-pitch start for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. “He needs to get up to the 90 range (before he’s activated),” manager John Farrell said. He’s been out since May 21 with a left shoulder strain.

--RF Shane Victorino has been taking some light swings with a bat recently but isn’t ready to go out on a rehab assignment yet. Victorino has been nursing a right hamstring strain. “There’s no timetable for his rehab,” manager John Farrell said. He’s been on the disabled list since May 24.

--RHP Clay Buchholz was scheduled to throw a simulated game against some teammates on Saturday. Buchholz has been out since May 27 with a hyperextended left knee. There is no timetable for his going on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa had a few rocky moments as he saw his record squared at 1-1 Friday night, allowing four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. “Every time he got the ball up, they made him pay for it,” manager John Farrell said. “When he got the ball down, he handled their lineup.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was an opportunity for us to put a crooked number up and we couldn’t do it.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell after a loss to Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Brock Holt

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava

OF/1B Alex Hassan