Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- One bright spot is emerging from the Boston Red Sox’s recent troubles: the play of Brock Holt.

Looking to keep Holt’s hot bat in the lineup, the Red Sox played the infielder in the outfield for the first time Sunday. Holt went 4-for-5, and Boston ended a five-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz said. “He’s bringing that good momentum. We need that. For a guy that’s never played left field before, he made a great catch. He’s very athletic.”

Boston has been haunted most of the season by its inability to replace the departed Jacoby Ellsbury at the top of the batting order.

Manager John Farrell was forced for a while to put his sparkplug No. 3 hitter, second baseman Dustin Pedroia, at leadoff, but that resulted in a scramble to fill the vacated spot in front of Ortiz.

When Holt started to hit, Farrell hit on the notion to put him up at the top of the lineup, letting him bat third baseman Xander Bogaerts, Pedroia and Ortiz in the preferred order.

“He allows us to keep people in other spots,” Farrell said.

Bringing shortstop Steven Drew back into the fold shifted Bogaerts over to third and bumped Holt out -- except Farrell decided to move him to first while Mike Napoli was disabled.

When Napoli came back Sunday, Farrell boldly decided to take a chance on Holt at a strange position, to keep his stabilizing bat in the lineup.

“Remember,” Farrell said, “we sought him in a trade. He’s flexible as far as the defensive side, and that certainly hasn’t affected his at-bats.”

The move of Holt to left has the side effect of putting some teeth in a slumping Red Sox outfield.

It’s a win, win, win situation for Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-3, 4.72 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 4-5, 4.41 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: After five years of taking college players at the top of the draft, the Red Sox selected high school players in the first two rounds. Boston went for shortstop Michael Chavis of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga., the first round and next opted for Michael Kopech of Mount Pleasant (Texas) High, a 6-foot-4 right-hander with a fastball in the low 90s and room for growth. The Red Sox’s draft included 16 high school players, five from junior colleges and 20 from four-year colleges or universities. Fifteen of the players were right-handed pitchers, three were southpaws, seven were outfielders, 10 were infielders and six were catchers.

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mike Napoli, out of action since May 24 with a left finger sprain, was activated Sunday and inserted into the fifth spot in the Boston batting order. He quickly showed a rehab assignment wasn’t necessary. In his third trip to the plate, Napoli hit his sixth home run of the season, and he added singles in his next two plate appearances. He was hitting .260 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 43 games at the time of his injury. RHP John Lackey credited the presence of Napoli with the fact that DH David Ortiz was able to hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the ninth Sunday. “They wouldn’t have thrown him a strike if Napoli hadn’t been standing on deck,” Lackey said.

--INF Brock Holt made his first outfield appearance in the majors Sunday when he opened in left field for the Red Sox. Holt boosted his average to .339 with four hits against the Tigers. “He’s hitting leadoff for us,” manager John Farrell said, noting again that Holt is stabilizing the batting order. “We’re trusting the athleticism. This is a big outfield, but with Jackie (Bradley) to his left, I think we’ve got it covered.” Holt previously played the infield exclusively for Boston. He passed his first test to finish the third inning, going back to the fence to haul in a deep fly ball by Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler with a man on second.

--3B Xander Bogaerts is doing a good job adjusting back to third base after not having played the position since last October. “(He) is getting his confidence. It helps that he knows he’s going to be out there every day,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s getting more comfortable reading swings by the batters now.” Bogaerts did commit an error Sunday, looking to second for a force before getting a good handle on a ground ball by Detroit CF Austin Jackson with a man on first.

--RHP John Lackey did a nice job of managing his pitch count Sunday, throwing 112 in eight innings, the same number Detroit RHP Anibal Sanchez threw in his six-inning outing. “I thought I threw the ball pretty good,” said Lackey, who got the win after allowing three runs on seven hits.

--DH David Ortiz hit a game-winning, three-run home run in the ninth inning Sunday to stop Boston’s losing streak at five games. The Red Sox emerged with a 5-3 victory at Detroit. “He’s done it so many times you almost expect it,” said RHP John Lackey, who became winning pitcher because of the home run. Ortiz admitted to looking for a slider from losing RHP Joba Chamberlain. “I’ve faced Joba all the time,” he said. “The slider, that’s his weapon. I hit it well.”

--RHP Clay Buchholz worked a simulated game Sunday off the Comerica Park mound. “The most important thing was all four of his pitches each showed the definition and shape you expect,” manager John Farrell said following Buchholz’s “three-inning,” 48-pitch session. “His (hyperextended left) knee came out of it fine. The next step will be to put our heads together and decide what happens next. I think it’s important that he see some game activity next.” That sure sounds as if a rehab assignment is next, if it is agreed upon.

--OF/1B Alex Hassan was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for the activation of 1B Mike Napoli from the disabled list. Hassan appeared in only two games for Boston, going 1-for-7 (.143) with five strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed that win, no doubt about it. David Ortiz gave us a huge lift. That makes John Lackey’s eight innings of outstanding work hold up.” -- Manager John Farrell, after Oritz’s three-run, ninth-inning homer gave the Red Sox a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, ending Boston’s five-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28. He was activated June 8.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He threw a simulated game June 8, and his next step might be a rehab assignment.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava