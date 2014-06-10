Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Red Sox have had a much tougher 2014 than last year, when they won the World Series, and right-hander Jake Peavy’s a perfect example of that.

Peavy, a solid veteran pitcher, stretched his string of winless starts to eight on Monday when the Orioles scored a 4-0 win over Boston. The right-hander gave up four runs in seven innings and kept the Red Sox close, but they couldn’t do much against Baltimore starter Bud Norris.

Peavy fell to 1-4 with the loss, and the Red Sox need him if they want to try and rebound and become a force in the postseason fight.

The right-hander struck out seven and walked just one Monday, but he allowed three home runs that gave the Orioles all of their runs.

He’s now lost four straight decisions, but Peavy said he’s not really thinking about that. Winning is his goal.

“I don’t care about my personal win-loss record,” Peavy said. “I don’t care about any personal numbers at this point. I‘m pitching to win. I was pitching to win tonight. But we were grinding. That’s a really good lineup.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 0-0, 3.74 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 5-2, 5.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Brock Holt stretched his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning single in Monday’s loss. Holt also walked later in the game, finished 1-for-3 overall with a walk and is hitting .339.

--RF Daniel Nava is showing signs of awakening from his season-long troubles. He went 1-for-2 Monday night and now is on a 5-for-10 ride. That improved his average to .174 at this point.

--C David Ross also is trying to snap out of a slump. He got one of the team’s three hits in Monday’s 4-0 loss, moving his average to .176 and stretching a brief hitting streak to three games. “We got a long season,” Ross said. “We’re going out there, playing hard, but things are not happening for us right now.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Take a few pitches back and it’s a different game. I don’t care about my personal win-loss record. I don’t care about any personal numbers at this point. I‘m pitching to win. I was pitching to win tonight. But we were grinding. That’s a really good lineup.” -- RHP Jake Peavy, who allowed four runs on eight hits in Monday’s loss to Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the June 9 game to let him rest that area. Manager John Farrell said he’s day-to-day.

--1B Mike Napoli (sprained left ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 24. An MRI revealed no structural damage May 28. He was activated June 8.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He threw a simulated game June 8, and his next step might be a rehab assignment.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava