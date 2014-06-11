Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Red Sox Boston left fielder Grady Sizemore remains in the team’s plans this season, despite his recent struggles.

In a wide-ranging interview prior to Boston’s game in Baltimore on Tuesday, Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington touched on several issues, including the future of Sizemore, who is batting just .220 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 50 games. Sizemore went 1-for-3 Tuesday against the Orioles, picking up his first hit in the series.

“He’s here, he’s one of our 25 guys,” Cherington said. “John is trying to put him in a position to succeed. We believe Grady Sizemore is going to be a good major league player again. We’re going to do whatever we can to help him be that guy here.”

Another issue Cherington addressed was how much shortstop Stephen Drew will be able to contribute this season. Drew has been limited to just four games since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on June 2. He missed his second consecutive game Tuesday with a strained oblique. Drew has just one hit and one RBI in 14 at-bats this season with the Red Sox.

Cherington said Drew simply needs to play more so he can get comfortable.

“He’s only played in four games so it seems pretty early to make a judgment on that one,” Cherington said. “You all know Stephen Drew is a very good major league player. We signed him because we thought he would make us better over the course of the season and we still feel that way.”

RECORD: 29-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-1, 2.84 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 6-2, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Will Middlebrooks (fractured right index finger) swung the bat in batting practice and did not report any setbacks. ”The most encouraging thing was the way he swung the bat in BP,“ Red Sox manager John Farrell said. ”It indicates the overall range of motion and stability in the finger is improving.“ Now, the Red Sox need to make sure he is comfortable throwing the ball.”

--LHP Felix Doubront (left elbow strain) made a rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Pawtucket, throwing 75 pitches. He allowed two runs on six hits with with three strikeouts and one walk. Boston manager John Farrell said he did not receive any further updates beyond the stats. “The plan is to have him go one more start in Pawtucket,” Farrell said. Doubront is 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended right knee) is scheduled to throw five innings for Pawtucket on Friday against Charlotte. Buchholz has been on the disabled list since May 28, retroactive to the prior day. He is 2-4 with a 7.02 ERA in 10 games this season.

--CF Jackie Bradley Jr. was held out of the lineup for second consecutive game. Bradley has been working on his swing mechanics. “Look for him to be back in the lineup against Chen, where he’s had some success.” Bradley is batting .203 with one homer and 21 RBIs in 58 games this season.

--RHP Steven Wright, who came off the disabled list June 4 after undergoing right sports hernia surgery, was given a few days rest. “There’s still a little bit of tightness,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “It’s one of those situations where if we push this, we could aggravate it and certainly be looking at more time than what we’re dealing with.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got back in the win column. Hopefully, we can string a bunch of them together now. Any game is a big game, and we’re trying to win them all right now.” -- Red Sox RHP Brandon Workman after a win over Baltimore on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the lineup June 9-10. He is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He will throw a rehab game June 13 for Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

