Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Boston’s move to sign veteran outfielder Andres Torres to a minor-league contract, even though he’s yet to play in 2014, certainly can be understood.

The Red Sox need help and/or depth in an outfield that just hasn’t produced very well this season. Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has struggled, batting just .201 even though manager John Farrell gave him a few days off.

Torres will start working with Class A Lowell (short season) later this week and eventually work his way up when ready, Farrell said. The outfielder is working his way back from surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel.

Torres, 36, got most of his notice with outstanding performances in the 2010 postseason, helping the Giants win the World Series title. He played with the Giants in 2011 and 2013 and for the Mets in 2012.

Torres became a free agent after last season, and no team had signed him yet. Farrell is hoping he can give the struggling Boston outfield some kind of lift.

“(He‘ll) give us the potential for some outfield depth ... to try to create as many options as possible for this team,” Farrell said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 6-7, 3.52 ERA) vs. Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-2, 3.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Dustin Pedroia snapped an 0-for-12 skid with a single to right in the fourth inning Wednesday. But he was thrown out by Orioles RF Nick Markakis while trying to stretch the hit into a double.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, but he improved after allowing three first-inning runs. He struck out seven, walked two and looked good at times. “I thought tonight was an important learning experience for him, the way in which he needs to use his fastball,” manager John Farrell said. “I thought once he started to use his fastball more from the third inning on, he forced some swings and it made his changeups and his breaking pitches that much more effective.”

--OF Shane Victorino and 3B Will Middlebrooks could begin rehab work this weekend with Triple-A Pawtucket, Farrell said. There’s no exact timetable on their returns yet. Victorino is out with a right hamstring strain. Middlebrooks has a broken right index finger.

--OF Andres Torres was signed to a minor-league contract. Torres hasn’t played yet in 2014 as he is recovering from surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel, but he’ll start working with Class A Lowell (short season) later in the week, and the Red Sox hope the veteran can improve their outfield depth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One run in 27 innings is extremely difficult. You credit their pitching, you credit inning-ending double plays three different times tonight. We had big opportunities yesterday that we left a number of men on base, particularly in the early innings. We’ve got to do a better job offensively all the way around.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox were shut out by Baltimore for the second time in three games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the lineup June 9-11. He is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 13.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. There is no timetable for his return to action.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava