Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- No matter where the Boston Red Sox play rookie Brock Holt these days, he plays the position -- and hits.

Boy does he hit.

After having a 10-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday night in Baltimore, Holt, moving back to third base on Thursday as a slumping fellow rookie Xander Bogaerts was rested, had two hits, including a two-run double that helped turn a 3-2 game against the Cleveland Indians into a 5-2 affair.

Holt is 36-for-101 while hitting safely in 20 of his last 23 games and has multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He is hitting .336 for the season and is clearly here to stay, after coming to the Red Sox as an afterthought in the deal that brought closer Joel Hanrahan to Boston prior to last season.

”Brock Holt, once again, seems like he’s in the midst of a number of multi-run innings and tonight was no different, his manager, John Farrell, said after Thursday’s game.

Holt’s return to third base came after the first four games of his career in left field, which came after the first six games he’d ever played at first base.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-4, 4.61 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey 7-4, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester evened his record at 7-7 with 7 2/3 strong innings on Thursday night. He also broke a decision pattern. Lester lost his first two starts, then won the next two, lost the two after that, won two in a row, then lost two and won two to get to 6-6. He had dropped his 13th start and decision but broke the pattern on Thursday -- also raising his lifetime record against the Indians to 7-1.

--3B Xander Bogaerts, 0-for-16 with five strikeouts in the last four games of the just-completed road trip, was given a rest in the opener of the seven-game homestand on Thursday night. “Feel like over the past four, five games, see a little bit of, maybe some fatigue and some at-bats that have been uncharacteristic for him,” manager John Farrell said. “Some early-pitch outs, which is not the norm. Just felt like he could benefit from a night down.”

--DH David Ortiz, just 7-for-35 on the recently completed road trip, drilled a long two-run home run to centerfield in Thursday’s win. The homer was his 15th of the season, which allowed him to join Albert Pujols as the only players with at least 15 homers for the last 14 seasons (2001-14). The home run ended a career 0-for-10 for Ortiz against RHP Josh Tomlin.

--INF/OF Brock Holt, whose 10-game hitting streak was stopped in Baltimore on Thursday night, was back in the infield on Thursday, playing 3B after playing the first four games of his career in LF. He stroked a big two-run double in the sixth inning and had two hits in the game. He is 36-for-101 while hitting safely in 20 of his last 23 games and has multiple hits in 11 of those games.

--RHP Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances -- his 37th in a row dating back to last season and including the postseason. He has 18 straight scoreless innings over 17 appearances.

--RHP John Lackey, who has been the Red Sox’ best pitcher this season, looks for his team-high eighth win when he faces the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Lackey, 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA this season, lost a pitchers’ duel (eight-inning complete game) against Cleveland’s Justin Masterson on June 2 and will face him again on Friday. Lackey is 7-8 with a 3.93 ERA in 18 career starts against the Indians.

--SS Stephen Drew missed his fourth straight game on Friday night with a sore oblique and might be headed for an MRI. “He’s frustrated by it and at the same time we can’t risk any longer-term situation,” said Farrell.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “David breaks through for us, as we’ve witnessed many times. I think the big thing for us is when we answered back after they scored the two runs to make it 3-2.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell on David Ortiz’s home run in a 5-2 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the lineup June 9-12. He is day-to-day.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 13.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 13.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava