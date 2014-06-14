Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox finally had a reason to laugh.

Mike Napoli, Dustin Pedroia and A.J. Pierzynski each had two-run doubles as the Red Sox posted a season high in runs with a 10-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night.

“It was nice to get some doubles with men on base,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “There’s lot of guys relaxed in the box right now.”

The Red Sox trailed 2-0 before catcher Pierzynski tied it with his double in the second. One batter later, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled to right.

John Lackey (8-4) benefited from the big offensive night with another strong outing.

“I’ll take that any time, yeah,” he said, breaking into a wide smile and laugh when he was asked about the run support. “It was a great night. Guys swung the bats well. It was a fun night.”

Second baseman Pedroia added a pair of stellar defensive plays on the day his wife, Kelly, gave birth to their third son, and third baseman Xander Bogaerts snapped an 0-for-19 drought with a towering homer over the Green Monster in left.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-36

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (LHP T.J. House, 0-1, 5.24 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mike Napoli’s stint on the 15-day disabled list is really paying off. He came back rested, strong and provided support behind slugger David Ortiz. Since his return, he is 8-for-21 in six games. It’s the punch that may make Boston’s struggling offense get going.

--RHP John Lackey is certainly having a solid year. On Friday, he was his usual consistent self, holding an opponent to three runs or fewer for the 11th time in 14 starts. After giving up two runs early, he held the Indians to three hits and one run over his final 4 2/3 innings. “After the third inning, his location became more consistent and he was much more efficient,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “He was nearly 60 pitches to get through the three innings. The fact that he made it into the seventh was a testament to his ability to make adjustments in-game.”

--RHP Burke Badenhop is on quite a role. Once sort of the late mop-up guy in Boston’s pen, he’s rebounded and gained a bigger role. He struck out the side for the final three outs Friday, extending a scoreless stretch to 14 innings and 28 1/3 without an earned run.

--OF Daniel Nava may be getting in a groove. A surprise in Boston’s run to the World Series title last season, Nava is rebounding after a rough start that saw him demoted to Triple-A Pawtucket in mid-April. On Friday, he went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, giving him his second straight multi-hit night.

--3B Xander Bogaerts’ day off may have come just at the right time. Entering the night in an 0-for-16 stretch, he homered after going hitless in his first three at-bats. “I feel good,” he said as he was headed out of the clubhouse. “It was good to give my body rest. I feel like I‘m ready for a long stretch of games again.”

--SS Stephen Drew, who missed his fifth straight game with a right oblique injury, worked out in the cage before the game. Manager John Farrell said the club didn’t have any results of an MRI that was taken earlier Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The thing that stands out the most is we answered every time they scored. We did that two nights in a row and that’s a very encouraging sign.” -- Boston manager John Farrell after a 10-3 win over Cleveland on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the lineup June 9-13. Results of a June 13 MRI were not known.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 13.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 13.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 13.

