Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The normally reliable Junichi Tazawa had a rough weekend for the Red Sox.

The right-handed reliever came on with the bases loaded and two out in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game Saturday against the Cleveland Indians, and for the first time in his career, he issued a bases-loaded walk. On Sunday, he was greeted by a home run from Cleveland designated hitter Nick Swisher that gave the Indians their second straight 3-2 victory.

The run allowed by Tazawa on Sunday was only the third he gave up in his last 16 innings, over 18 appearances. The homer was the third he served up on the year.

Tazawa’s 2-1 fastball that landed in the right field seats was the first hit allowed by five Red Sox relievers in the bullpen’s fifth inning of work.

The bullpen is a strength for this team, and its work is needed on a team that is having trouble scoring runs. The defending World Series champion scored two runs or fewer in 23 of their first 69 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-2, 3.93 ERA) vs. Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 3-7, 5.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Stephen Drew returned to the lineup Sunday after missing six games with a sore oblique, playing in his fifth game of the season after recently re-signing with the Red Sox. He had two hits and a stolen base and came through the game with no physical problems.

--3B Xander Bogaerts didn’t start Sunday’s game because of flu-like symptoms. He came on as a pinch runner in the ninth inning. “We’ve kept him away from the group as much as we can this morning. Hopefully this doesn’t become something that spreads throughout,” manager John Farrell said. “We’re hopeful he’s back in the lineup (Monday).”

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) reported no ill effects after making his first rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. His next step was yet to be determined as of Sunday.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) and 3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger), who both began their rehab stints Saturday, were at Fenway Park on Sunday. They will continue their Triple-A stints Monday.

--RHP Brandon Workman, who likely wouldn’t have been able to pitch Sunday had Major League Baseball delivered a decision on the appeal of his six-game suspension for throwing at Rays 3B Evan Longoria, pitched six-plus strong innings in a no-decision against Cleveland. He left ahead 2-1 with runners at first and third and no outs in the seventh, and the Indians tied the game. Workman has allowed six hits and two runs in 12 2/3 innings over his past two starts.

--INF/OF Brock Holt continues to produce, regardless of where he plays. The rookie was back at third base Sunday, and he had two hits, his 13th multi-hit game in his past 26. He is hitting .340, but he did ground out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning of a tie game Sunday.

--RHP Junichi Tazawa had a tough weekend, issuing his first career bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run Saturday and then yielding a game-losing home run to Indians DH Nick Swisher in the 11th inning Sunday.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who had a strong debut start but hasn’t been as effective in two starts since, opens Boston’s three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night. De La Rosa threw seven shutout innings in his first 2014 major league start but lasted 5 2/3 innings in each of his last two outings, yielding a combined 16 hits and eight runs in 11 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities.” -- Manager John Farrell, after the Red Sox’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Stephen Drew (sore oblique) was held out of the lineup June 9-14. He returned to action June 15.

--3B Xander Bogaerts (flu-like symptoms) did not start June 15, but he appeared as a pinch runner.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder fatigue) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10 and June 15.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava