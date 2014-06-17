Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Red Sox didn’t hit again on Monday night.

After 70 games, that’s not news.

This time, thanks to young right-hander Rubby De La Rosa and the bullpen, it didn’t cost them and they were able to end a two-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Boston has scored just five runs over its last three games combined. Monday marked the 24th time in 70 games the Red Sox scored two runs or fewer, and they are 2-22 when they don’t score at least three.

They raised their record in one-run games to just 9-15.

The Red Sox are 1-for-22 with runners in scoring position over the last three games, including 0-for-7 Monday night.

They have stranded 22 runners over the last three games.

But Monday night, it was pitching and defense that allowed Boston to win after suffering a pair of 3-2 defeats at the hands of the Cleveland Indians.

They had six hits Monday night, two of them by shortstop Stephen Drew, who has had two straight two good games after missing the previous six with a sore oblique.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 7-2, 3.17 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 7-7, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa, making his fourth start of the season for the Red Sox, turned in seven innings of one-hit shutout ball in leading Boston to a 1-0 win over the Twins. De La Rosa (2-2) has had two masterful starts and two that weren’t so good. Both gems have come at home, the other two on the road. Asked after the game about what might happen when Boston’s two rehabbing pitchers return, De La Rosa smiled and said, “I don’t want to think about that,”

--RHP Koji Uehara worked another perfect ninth inning Monday, for his 15th save in as many chances, his 38th in a row dating back to last season, counting postseason. He has recorded 20 straight scoreless appearances, covering 21 innings.

--DH David Ortiz, who normally owns his old team, went 0-for-3 with a walk against Minnesota. He came in 8-for-14 with four homers against the Twins this season and was hitting .349 with 19 career homers against them.

--LHP Jon Lester, who received a decision in all 14 starts this season, goes for his second straight win when he takes on the Minnesota Twins in Game 2 of a three-game series Tuesday night. Lester is 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA in his last four starts but is 1-4 lifetime against the Twins, his lowest winning percentage against any American League opponent with at least one decision.

--SS Stephen Drew, just 1-for-14 in his first four games back after re-signing with the Red Sox, had two hits and a stolen base in his first game back Sunday after missing six games with a sore oblique. On Monday night, he collected his second straight two-hit game.

--OF Daniel Nava has done well since his recall from Triple-A Pawtucket. He had another hit Monday night and is 12-for-31 (.387) since his June 2 recall. He has reached base in 18 of 37 plate appearances since returning. Remember, this guy hit .303 on a championship team last season.

--RHP Burke Badenhop, who pitched in and out of a jam in the eighth inning Monday night, has not allowed an earned run in 30 innings. The 30-inning streak is the third longest by a Red Sox reliever ever. RHP Koji Uehara went 33 2/3 last season and Dick Radatz 33 in 1963.

--3B Xander Bogaerts returned to the lineup after missing a start with flu-like symptoms, and he went 1-for-4. He was used as a pinch runner Sunday.

--LHP Felix Doubront, on the disabled list with a left shoulder strain, pitched five hitless innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday in his third rehab start. He walked four and struck out 10. Doubront has worked 13 2/3 innings in three minor league starts.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (knee) will make his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He is slated to throw 90 pitches.

--RF Shane Victorino, rehabbing a hamstring injury at Triple-A Pawtucket, will make his return to the lineup either in Oakland or Seattle on the coming road trip, manager John Farrell said Monday.

--LHP Miguel Pena, a 2011 draft pick playing at Double-A Portland, was suspended for 100 games for a third failed drug test, reportedly not for PEDs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When a guy possesses that type of arm and that repertoire, as long as he throws strikes, he’s going to have the ability to get some of the best hitters in the game.” -- Manager John Farrell, talking about RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who turned in seven innings of one-hit shutout ball in leading Boston to a 1-0 win over the Twins Monday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Xander Bogaerts (flu-like symptoms) did not start June 15, but he appeared as a pinch runner. He returned to the lineup June 16.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10 and June 15.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He will make his second rehab start June 19 and is slated to throw 90 pitches.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He is expected to be activated between June 19 and June 25.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF/OF Brock Holt

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Grady Sizemore

OF Daniel Nava