Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

BOSTON -- Is there anything Boston Red Sox rookie Brock Holt can’t do on a baseball field?

“I‘m sure we’ll see him with catcher’s gear and on the mound at some point this year,” Red Sox left-hander Jon Lester said after Holt, debuting in center field Tuesday night, made a diving, tumbling catch on a ball left fielder Jonny Gomes lost in the twilight.

Holt has started at five different positions this season, playing four of them for the first time, including all three outfield spots. He is hitting .338 after he collected two hits and a swipe of third base during the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

As for the memorable catch?

“I ran to the wrong spot. That’s why I had to (dive),” Holt said.

“It’s huge,” Lester said of the catch. “It seems like Brock at some point each game has an effect on what’s going on. Two great at-bats tonight, he steals third and produces a run for us. Obviously another new position tonight -- he does a great job.”

Holt posted his ninth multi-hit game in the last 17, and that stretch includes him debuting at first base and all three outfield positions. He has reached base in 24 of his 26 starts as the leadoff hitter, batting .345 in those games.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 6-5, 3.55 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 8-4, 3.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester worked around a 33-pitch first inning and pitched 6 1/3 innings in raising his record over the .500 mark (8-7) for the first time this season. He gave up a run on four hits against Minnesota. His sixth and final strikeout of the game was the 1,342nd of his career. That moved him past Cy Young into fourth place on the Red Sox’s all-time strikeout list.

--OF Grady Sizemore, trying to write a nifty comeback story after missing two years, was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday. Sizemore homered in his first game but never really got any offensive momentum going and became the odd man out as the Red Sox look for some production from their anemic outfield. Sizemore batted just .216 with two homers, 15 RBIs and a .612 OPS. Manager John Farrell said it was a tough decision to cut Sizemore loose. GM Ben Cherington said the club would be open to having Sizemore play in the minors if he is not picked up. “We were thinking and hoping this would end up differently,” he said, adding, “We just got to a point where couldn’t give it more time. ... This was difficult. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s in big leagues again this year. We’ll be rooting hard for him.”

--INF/OF Brock Holt made his debut as a center fielder Tuesday night, the fifth position he has played this month. “He’s sort of forced John (Farrell) to find ways to get him in lineup,” GM Ben Cherington said. Holt had two more hits, his ninth multi-hit game in his last 17 and fourth in the last six. He also bailed out LF Jonny Gomes when Gomes lost a fly ball in the third inning. Holt made a diving, tumbling catch on the ball. After doubling to lead off the third inning, he immediately swiped third, his fifth steal of the season.

--2B Dustin Pedroia doubled in a run in the first inning and then came within inches of a home run in the eighth. He was called out for running out of the baseline heading to second after his shot hit the top of the left field wall. The Red Sox asked for a review and got one, but the replay was inconclusive and the call stood. Pedroia has reached safely in his last 30 starts against the Twins since the beginning of 2010, batting .328 in those games.

--RHP Edward Mujica got the save chance after closer Koji Uehara pitched each of the three previous games. Mujica worked a perfect ninth that included two strikeouts, earning his second save in three chances. Manager John Farrell thought the adrenaline of pitching in that spot produced Mujica’s highest velocity of the season. Remember, Mujica saved 37 games for the Cardinals last season.

--INF Garin Cecchini, who played one game for the Red Sox, on June 1, was recalled Tuesday. He said he got the call Monday night and was available for Tuesday’s game. He may stay only long enough to see RF Shane Victorino activated, which is expected either in Oakland or Seattle on the coming road trip. Cecchini was hitting .263 with a team-high 56 hits at Triple-A Pawtucket.

--RHP John Lackey starts against the Minnesota Twins in a Wednesday matinee. Lackey, looking for his third straight win, has won three of his last four starts, yielding eight earned runs in 29 innings. On May 13 at Minneapolis, he pitched six innings of one-hit ball, allowing only an unearned run. He is 4-1 with a 1.66 ERA in his last six starts against the Twins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve always been a guy that needs to let my emotions out. If they get in and linger too long, that’s when I feel it hinders me or makes me worse. Just gotta let them out. Nothing directed at anybody but me.” -- LHP Jon Lester, who was upset after a long first inning but eventually pitched the Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10 and June 15.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He will make his second rehab start June 19 and is slated to throw 90 pitches.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He is expected to be activated between June 19 and June 25.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt