Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Red Sox were about to waste yet another strong pitching performance on Wednesday. Then their big guns came through.

Designated hitter David Ortiz and first baseman Mike Napoli, the guys paid to hit homers for the defending champions, hit back-to-back homers with one out in the 10th inning, erasing a 1-0 deficit and giving Boston a 2-1 victory and a sweep of the low-scoring three-game series against Minnesota.

“We needed that. We’ve been having a lack of offense,” Ortiz said. “We haven’t been able to produce for our pitching. Our pitching has been outstanding lately; we just haven’t been able to hit.”

They scored five runs in the three games and have scored nine in the last five, going 2-for-30 with runners in scoring position.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time the Red Sox have ever swept a three-game series with five runs.

”Our pitching’s been unbelievable, especially today,“ said Napoli, who hit the third walk-off of his career. ”Lackey going nine shutout innings and we didn’t do anything. We got one hit. So it was nice. We picked up Koji (Uehara) and got a win and a series sweep. We’re just worried about winning any way we can.

“Today was a nice day for us. We got to try to keep it going and have a nice road trip.”

The Red Sox will visit Oakland and Seattle out West and then fly east for three with the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-4, 4.53 ERA) at Oakland (LHP Scott Kazmir (8-2, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP John Lackey pitched a three-hit shutout over nine innings but had nothing to show for his third scoreless effort in his last six starts. Only one runner got as far as second base against Lackey, who walked one and struck out nine in working nine innings for the first time this season. His ERA dropped to 2.96.

--DH David Ortiz continues to haunt the Twins, the team that let him walk away for nothing back in 2003. His game-tying homer Wednesday was his fifth against Minnesota this year. Wednesday marked his ninth extra-inning homer (in the regular season), his first since a 10th-inning walk-off June 24, 2006.

--1B Mike Napoli hit the third walk-off home run of his career to win Wednesday’s game. It was also the fifth walk-off hit of his career, three coming with the Red Sox. David Ortiz homered just before him. “In the situation (Ortiz) ties the game right there, there’s chance I can end it,” he said after his seventh homer of the season. “I go up there and take my chances sometimes. It’s not like every time he hits a homer I‘m trying to do the same thing. I‘m trying to have a good at-bat and just hit it hard.”

--RHP Koji Uehara had his scoreless-innings streak snapped at 21 when Minnesota’s Chris Parmelee connected off him in the 10th inning. Uehara, who wound up with the win, had last allowed a run in the second game of a home doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 1.

--RHP Jake Peavy, who has gone nine starts since his only win, April 25, opens the road trip when he faces the Oakland A’s on Thursday night. The last time he faced the A’s -- April 23, 2012 -- he threw a three-hit shutout in his only appearance at O.Co Coliseum. Peavy is 0-4 during his losing streak, but he allowed just one run in six innings against the Cleveland Indians in his last start.

--OF Grady Sizemore was released by the Red Sox, a day after he was designated for assignment. GM Ben Cherington said Tuesday the team would be open to Sizemore playing at Triple-A Pawtucket if he cleared waivers, but it sounds like Sizemore may have asked for the release so he could seek other employment.

--RHP Brandon Workman lost his appeal to Major League Baseball and began serving his six-game suspension for throwing at Evan Longoria. He was penciled in to pitch in Oakland on Friday night. “We’re taking steps to keep a couple of guys available to fill in Friday,” manager John Farrell said Wednesday, before learning of the decision.

--LHP Felix Doubront, who has made three minor league rehab starts as he works his way back from a left shoulder strain, was with the team when it departed for Oakland but had not officially been named to replace suspended RHP Brandon Workman as Friday night’s starter.

--RF Shane Victorino (hamstring) continued his rehab at Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday after Tuesday night’s game was suspended by rain. The plan is for him to return either in Oakland or Seattle. “It’s a possibility in either of the two (series),” manager John Farrell said. “We’re still somewhat incomplete because of the schedule (being) interrupted and getting a full read on how he reacts and responds to a full nine-inning game. We haven’t gotten there yet.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our pitching’s been unbelievable, especially today. (John) Lackey going nine shutout innings and we didn’t do anything. We got one hit. So it was nice. We picked up Koji (Uehara) and got a win and a series sweep. We’re just worried about winning any way we can.” -- 1B Mike Napoli, after hitting the winning home run in the 10th inning Wednesday against Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10 and June 15. He was with the team when it headed for Oakland on June 18.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He will make his second rehab start June 19 and is slated to throw 90 pitches.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He is expected to be activated between June 19 and June 25.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt