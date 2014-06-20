Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Boston Red Sox may be having trouble scoring runs, but their pitching looks dominant, and it could get even better soon.

Left-hander Felix Doubrant will be activated from the disabled list Friday night, when he will start against the A‘s. He missed the past month due to a strained left shoulder.

Right-hander Clay Buchholz, out with a hyperextended left knee, pitched six shutout innings for Triple-A Pawtucket in his second rehab start Thursday afternoon and flew to the Bay Area after the game to rejoin his teammates. Buchholz pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Red Sox manager John Farrell said everything points to Buchholz making his next start in the major leagues, although a date is not yet scheduled.

”Today was very good,“ Farrell said of Buchholz’s start before the Red Sox lost 4-2 to the Oakland A‘s. ”He was able to get up to nearly 90 pitches in six shutout innings of work. His changeup feel and execution was much improved, and the shape to his overall pitches was consistent, particularly with the way he threw his changeup today. A lot of strikes. ...

“His start was one that we all felt was needed, but he went about it the right way and comes back to us with momentum.”

Doubront will take right-hander Brandon Workman’s spot in the rotation. Workman is serving a six-game suspension for throwing near the head of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria on May 30.

“His last start was much improved in terms of overall stuff,” Farrell said of Doubront. “There was increased intensity, increased velocity, increased action to his pitches that are going to be required here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-4, 5.12 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Brad Mills, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy (1-5) lost his fifth consecutive decision, allowing four runs, three earned, and five hits over 6 1/3 innings Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to Oakland. He struck out four and walked three. Peavy hasn’t won since April 25 at Toronto. He gave up a solo home run to LF Yoenis Cespedes in the third inning. “I was shaky to start with,” Peavy said. “I just physically didn’t feel very good to start. ... The Cespedes home run, the ball leaked back just a bit.”

--2B Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run homer, his fourth blast of the year, and a double Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to Oakland. Pedroia’s home run was his first since June 7 off Detroit RHP Max Scherzer. Pedroia has now four career home runs off LHP Scott Kazmir, including two in the postseason. That is the most home runs he has hit off any pitcher.

--DH David Ortiz was out of the lineup Thursday night against Oakland, getting a day off. “Just with the travel, as late as we got in here last night, not uncommon that he’s got a day off where we try to manage his games with the first game on the West Coast,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said before the game. “Fully expect him to be back in the lineup (Friday).” Ortiz pinch-hit in the eighth inning of Boston’s 4-2 loss Thursday and struck out.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) threw six scoreless innings Thursday afternoon in his second rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. Red Sox manager John Farrell said everything points to Buchholz making his next start in the major leagues and that Buchholz got on a flight to the Bay Area after Pawtucket’s game. Buchholz allowed two hits, struck out five and walked two while throwing 87 pitches.

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) will be activated from the disabled list, and he will start Friday night against Oakland. He will pitch in place of RHP Brandon Workman, who began serving a six-game suspension Wednesday for throwing near the head of Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria on May 30. Doubront threw five hitless innings and struck out 10 Sunday for Triple-A Pawtucket during a rehab start. In nine starts for the Red Sox this season, Doubront is 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA.

--OF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) was not in the lineup Thursday afternoon for Triple-A Pawtucket because of stiffness in his lower back and hamstring, Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He went through a full day of treatment,” Farrell said. “We’re going to go through another day of treatment (Friday) likely, and everything points to him being back in the lineup on Saturday. We still intend that he will be joining us here on the West Coast. While he’s not in the lineup, I can’t say it was a setback, but we felt like we needed to get a couple days of work in.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We faced a tough pitcher. To be honest with you, I think our at-bats weren’t that bad. We had some guys hit some balls at people. We got to find a way to have a big inning and get some momentum.” -- 2B Dustin Pedroia, on A’s LHP Scott Kazmir, who pitched Oakland to a 4-2 win over Boston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10 and June 15. He will be activated June 20 to start at Oakland.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14, then pitched for Pawtucket again June 19. Manager John Farrell said Buchholz’s next start likely will be in the major leagues.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19 game due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He is due to resume playing for Pawtucket on June 21, and he could be activated by June 25.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF Garin Cecchini

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt