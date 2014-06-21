Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- David Ortiz’s loud complaints Wednesday about the official scorers in Boston were heard all the way in New York at Major League Baseball’s headquarters.

Joe Torre, MLB Executive President for Baseball Operations, issued a statement Friday, criticizing Ortiz for criticizing the official scorers at Fenway Park.

”Official scorers have a job to do, and by their very nature, their decisions don’t make everyone happy,“ Torre said. ”But everyone in our game deserves respect. I hope that David will meet that standard going forward because I don’t share the same views that he expressed.

“Official scorers should never give any benefit of the doubt to the home team. We want their best judgment, based on the rules. We have a process to review the decisions that our scorers make. Even when there (are) inevitable disagreements, we expect everybody to act professionally.”

Ortiz said he was aware of Torre’s statement, but he declined to comment before Friday night’s game against Oakland.

During the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday against Minnesota, Ortiz reached first base after ripping a hard ground ball that he thought was a base hit but was ruled an error on Twins first baseman Joe Mauer. After the Red Sox were retired, Ortiz walked off the field and gave the thumbs down as he looked up at the Fenway Park press box.

“People are supposed to have your back at home, and it never happens,” Ortiz told to reporters after the game. “It’s always like that. I’ve been here more than a decade and the scorekeepers here are always horrible. This is home, man.”

Ortiz said he clearly deserved a base hit in the seventh inning Wednesday.

“It was so hard-hit, man,” Ortiz told reporters. “I mean, what else is Mauer to do? He dove for the ball. He knocked it down.”

Red Sox manager John Farrell said he had no plan to talk to Ortiz again about the incident.

“We already had a chance to talk after what took place the other day,” Farrell said Friday. “Once again, I think it was a chance or a time when some frustration emerged.”

Farrell said he has no concerns about Ortiz being distracted by a dispute with official scorers.

“No, not at all,” Farrell said. “And while there might be some frustration in the moment, I think he has shown that that is just in that point in time. He comes back and hits a game-tying home run in his next at-bat. We’re well aware that the process is available for review and those steps will be taken.”

Ortiz hit that solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Mike Napoli followed with a game-winning homer.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 2-2, 2.84 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-4, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront (strained left shoulder) was activated from the disabled list and started Friday night’s game against the A‘s, allowing three runs on two hits over 4 2/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Oakland. Doubront struck out four, walked four and didn’t figure in the decision. He made his first start since May 20 against Toronto when he left the game after four innings with a shoulder injury. One of the two hits he allowed Friday was a three-run homer to 3B Josh Donaldson in the first inning. “Bad pitch to Donaldson, I think middle up,” Doubront said. “That’s pretty much what happened in the first inning. A mistake, and he put a good swing on it.”

--RHP Burke Badenhop threw two scoreless innings Friday night in a 4-3 loss to Oakland, extending his streak of scoreless innings to a career-high 18. He hasn’t allowed an earned run for 32 1/3 innings, the third-longest such streak in Red Sox history. Badenhop allowed three hits and struck out two.

--OF Grady Sizemore, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, cleared waivers Friday, becoming a free agent. In 52 games with the Red Sox, Sizemore batted .216 with two homers and 15 RBIs. Until this year, Sizemore hadn’t appeared in a major-league game since 2011 with Cleveland. He is trying to revive an injury-ravaged career.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) joined the Red Sox on Friday in Oakland, one day after an encouraging rehab start for Triple-A Pawtucket. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he has yet to decide when Buchholz will be activated and returned to the rotation. Wednesday at Seattle is a possible spot. RHP John Lackey will start Monday against the Mariners and RHP Jake Peavy on Tuesday. Farrell said Wednesday’s starter is TBA.

--OF Shane Victorino was out of the lineup for the second straight day for Triple-A Pawtucket during his rehab assignment because of stiffness in his right hamstring and lower back and received treatment. Red Sox manager John Farrell said he’s hopeful that Victorino will be in the lineup Saturday for Pawtucket. “We feel that what he’s dealing with not is not going to keep him out too long,” Farrell said. “He’ll get back out on the field and back to us as soon as he can.”

--INF Garin Cecchini was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket when LHP Felix Doubront was activated from the disabled list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We left a number of people on base, which is once again the story in this one.” -- Red Sox manager John Farrell, after Friday’s 4-3 loss to the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 21. He played catch May 23. He threw in the bullpen May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on June 5, and he pitched for Triple-A Pawtucket on June 10 and June 15. He was activated June 20.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14, then pitched for Pawtucket again June 19. Manager John Farrell said Buchholz’s next start likely will be in the major leagues. He joined the Red Sox on June 20 in Oakland but, as of then, no date for his return to the rotation had been set.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19 game due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He might resume playing for Pawtucket on June 21, and the Red Sox hope he can be activated by June 25, although that appears less likely after he missed two games.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt