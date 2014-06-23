Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Red Sox avoided a four-game sweep against the Oakland A’s thanks to some heroics from a familiar source Sunday at the O.co Coliseum.

Designated hitter David Ortiz led off the top of the 10th inning with a tiebreaking home run to left-center against A’s left-hander David Abad.

Ortiz put the Red Sox ahead 7-6, and closer Koji Uehara, who gave up two solo home runs and blew a save in the ninth inning, pitched a perfect 10th for the win.

Ortiz had gone hitless in four at-bats before his home run, but he said he put those outs out of his mind.

“You have to,” Ortiz said. “It’s not like you got to go out there and try to get five hits in one at-bat. Whatever happened in the past happened, and you just got to go up there with a fresh mind and try to do something different. It’s not as easy as it sounds, but what can you do after you’re 0-for-3 or 0-for-4 and you have another at-bat? You just go up there and fight.”

The home run Sunday was Ortiz’s 10th career blast in extra innings.

“He does have the knack for the moment and more than anything he stays at rest or at peace mentally in those key spots and doesn’t miss his pitch when he gets it,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 8-4, 2.96 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-2, 2.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jon Lester allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits over 7 2/3 innings Sunday, getting a no-decision in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning victory against the A‘s. In two starts against the A’s this season, Lester is 1-0 with 19 strikeouts, four walks and a 1.15 ERA.

--RHP Koji Uehara gave up solo home runs to C/RF Stephen Vogt and C John Jaso in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, blowing his first save of the season, but he pitched a perfect 10th to get the victory as the Red Sox beat Oakland 7-6. Uehara opened the season with 15 straight saves and had a streak of 31 regular-season saves dating to last year, which was the longest streak in the major leagues.

--DH David Ortiz hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the 10th inning Sunday in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning victory against Oakland. The home run was his 18th of the season and his second extra-innings blast in eight games. He hit a game-tying solo shot in the 10th inning June 18 against Minnesota in a 2-1, 10-inning victory. Ortiz has 10 career extra-inning homers.

--1B Mike Napoli hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, his eighth blast of the year, and stole home in the third on the back end of a double-steal in Boston’s 7-6, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Napoli became the first Red Sox to homer and steal home in the same game since Rico Petrocelli on Sept. 9, 1967 against the Yankees.

--RHP Burke Badenhop had his career-high streak of 18.0 scoreless innings snapped in the eighth inning Sunday in a 7-6, 10-inning victory against Oakland. Badenhop allowed one earned run, which also ended another streak. He had gone 32 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. Entering the game with two outs and runners on first and second, Badenhop gave up consecutive RBI singles to LF Yoenis Cespedes, 3B Josh Donaldson and C Derek Norris, the final batter he faced.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like to go out there and make things happen. I‘m even having a hard time myself. I‘m just trying to get some hits. In the long (run), it’s going to happen. I‘m not going crazy about it, just taking it day by day and make things happen at some point.” -- DH David Ortiz, after hitting a tiebreaking solo home run in the top of the 10th inning Sunday in Boston’s 7-6 victory against Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14, then pitched for Pawtucket again June 19. Manager John Farrell said Buchholz’s next start likely will be in the major leagues. He joined the Red Sox on June 20 in Oakland but, as of then, no date for his return to the rotation had been set.

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19 game due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He might resume playing for Pawtucket on June 21, and the Red Sox hope he can be activated by June 25, although that appears less likely after he missed two games.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt