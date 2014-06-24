Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Righty John Lackey could not follow up on the complete-game shutout he threw the last time out, as he couldn’t even get out of the fourth inning Monday night.

Lackey’s shortest outing of the season included a 38-pitch fourth inning that included four hits, two walks and a run-scoring wild pitch. Not only was the performance Lackey’s worst start of the season, but it was also the first time in a span of seven outings that he failed to turn in a quality start.

Afterward, manager John Farrell was able to shrug off the performance as one blip on the radar.

“He has been a model of consistency,” Farrell said of Lackey after the 12-3 loss to Seattle. “He has pitched so well for us.”

Lackey was anything but consistent Monday. He had a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when things quickly unraveled. A 13-pitch at-bat to Seattle left fielder Dustin Ackley wore Lackey out to the point that he wasn’t there to cover first base for what could have been the final out of the inning. The next three batters he faced walked, singled and tripled to finish off the six-run inning.

Lackey was characteristically short on words afterward, and all indications are that the performance was a matter of one bad inning.

The Red Sox are hoping it doesn’t carry over. In a season that is quickly spiraling away from the defending World Series champions, Lackey had been one of the few constants -- until Monday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-5, 4.52 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz continued his assault at Safeco Field with a 2-for-4 performance on Monday. In four games in 2013 and 2014, Ortiz has now gone 8-for-15 with two home runs in Seattle. His ninth-inning single Monday was originally ruled an out, but an instant replay showed that Mariners RF Stefan Romero scooped his fly ball off a short hop.

--RHP John Lackey endured his shortest outing of the season Monday, when he couldn’t get out of a disastrous fourth inning. Lackey threw 38 pitches during the inning, allowing five hits and two walks. The crushing blow came on a two-out, bases-loaded triple from Seattle RF Endy Chavez on Lackey’s final pitch of the night. Lackey was charged with seven hits and seven earned runs over 3 2/3 innings of work.

--2B Dustin Pedroia extended his hitting streak to five games with a pair of hits off Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez on Monday night. Pedroia went 2-for-4 and is now hitting .333 during the streak.

--1B Mike Napoli launched his second home run in as many games with a solo shot in Monday’s fourth inning. Napoli became the first opposing hitter to go deep on Seattle ace Felix Hernandez in a span of 12 starts.

--LHP Chris Capuano came on in relief of struggling starter John Lackey on Monday night but didn’t provide much relief. He allowed five earned runs off six hits over 2 1/3 innings of work.

--RHP Jake Peavy is scheduled to make his first start in Seattle as a member of the Red Sox when Boston faces the Mariners on Tuesday night. The last time Peavy pitched in Seattle, he got touched up for six runs over 2 1/3 innings last June, leading up to a DL stint while still with the White Sox. Peavy hasn’t earned a win in almost two months, having last been on that end of a decision on April 25. Since then, he has lost five decisions over a span of 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has been a model of consistency, he has pitched so well for us.” -- Boston manager John Farrell, of RHP John Lackey, who endured his shortest outing of the season Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower He was sent on a rehab assignment to Lowell on June 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14, then pitched for Pawtucket again June 19. Manager John Farrell said Buchholz’s next start likely will be in the major leagues. He joined the Red Sox on June 20 in Oakland, but as of then, no date for his return to the rotation was set.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt