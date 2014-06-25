Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The glorious success right-hander Jake Peavy had during last season’s World Series run has been all but forgotten lately, as the 33-year-old veteran is beginning to look like his best years are in the past.

Peavy’s winless streak extended to 11 starts Tuesday, when the Seattle Mariners knocked him around for eight hits and seven earned runs over five innings of a 10-2 loss.

Peavy seemed to be getting back on track over his previous two outings, but Tuesday’s performance was a step in the wrong direction. He struggled through the first inning, eventually found some consistency in the third and fourth innings, then allowed two home runs in the four-run fifth. Peavy has given up at least one home run in 13 of his 16 starts this season.

“It’s not fun,” he said of his string of rough outings. “Nothing’s fun about getting beat, especially when you don’t do your job and you get beat. It’s just frustrating.”

Both Peavy and manager John Farrell were at a loss for explaining the pitcher’s struggles. Farrell offered up that a minor groin issue has plagued his starter this season but added that it didn’t seem to be a factor.

“I can’t say it’s hindered him,” Farrell said.

When asked about the groin issue, Peavy said: “I‘m not going to go there with the health issues. There were certainly times when I didn’t feel my best, but I‘m fine -- good enough to compete and do better than I‘m doing.”

Farrell was asked after Tuesday’s game whether Peavy might be in danger of losing a spot in the rotation. The Red Sox have to make a move to activate scheduled Wednesday starter Clay Buchholz, and Farrell didn’t rule out anything.

“We’re considering everything available to us,” Farrell said after Tuesday’s loss. “You’ll know by some point tomorrow. There’s a roster move to be made, and we’ll take a look at everything.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-43

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 7.02 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-3, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Peavy got roughed up for eight hits and seven earned runs at Seattle on Tuesday night, marking the sixth time this season he has allowed at least five earned runs in a game. He hasn’t won a start since April 25 and is working on a winless streak of 11 consecutive starts.

--RF Brock Holt had one of the few hot bats for the Red Sox on Monday night. He went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run homer.

--C A.J. Pierzynski had a lot of clutch opportunities Monday night but failed to deliver. He went 0-for-4 while stranding nine runners on base. “His aggressiveness got the better of him tonight,” manager John Farrell said. Pierzynski has gone hitless in 17 consecutive at-bats while seeing his season batting average drop to .250.

--SS Stephen Drew extended his hitless streak to 23 at-bats with an 0-for-3 performance Tuesday in Seattle. He had a costly seventh-inning error and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth. “We’ve got to stay with him and fix what’s not been working,” manager John Farrell said.

--DH David Ortiz had a rare quiet night at Safeco Field on Tuesday, when he went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks. Ortiz was 8-for-15 over his previous four games at the Seattle stadium, dating back to last season.

--RHP Clay Buchholz is ready to come off the 15-day disabled list and make Wednesday’s start at Seattle. Buchholz (hyperextended knee) has not pitched since May 27 and has a 7.02 ERA for the season. He has not pitched at Seattle’s Safeco Field since September 2012 and has a career ERA of 3.26 in four career starts against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not fun. Nothing’s fun about getting beat, especially when you don’t do your job and you get beat. It’s just frustrating.” -- Red Sox RHP Jake Peavy after a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23.

--RHP Clay Buchholz (hyperextended left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14, then pitched for Pawtucket again June 19. Manager John Farrell said Buchholz’s next start likely will be in the major leagues. He joined the Red Sox on June 20 and is expected to start June 25.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Chris Capuano

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt