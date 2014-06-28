Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Felix Doubront views himself as a starting pitcher and so do the Red Sox.

For the time being, their biggest need on the pitching staff is someone who can provide some distance.

That is why manager John Farrell had the conversation with the left-hander and told him that the Red Sox needed him in the bullpen, especially after designating left-hander Chris Capuano for assignment Wednesday.

Doubront returned from missing a month with a strained left shoulder strain on June 20. In his first start in Oakland, he allowed three runs and two hits while throwing 90 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. Four days later, he threw 24 pitches over two scoreless innings in relief of Jake Peavy.

That came a day before the Red Sox parted ways with Capuano, who had allowed 16 runs over his last 17 innings after turning in 12 effective relief appearances.

“His initial reaction suggests that, he does view himself as a starter but as it was explained to him, that’s where our need currently is in the bullpen and as well as other guys in our rotation that are ahead of him,” Farrell said before Friday’s 6-0 loss in New York.

Farrell then added a message to his comments for Doubront, who is 2-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 11 appearances while averaging 89.5 mph on his fastball

“There’s a way to get back in the rotation and pitch your way back into it,” Farrell said.

Either that or someone else pitches their way out of the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 8-7, 3.14 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 11-2, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront will be in the bullpen going forward as the Red Sox have a need for a long reliever after designating LHP Chris Capuano for assignment Wednesday. Doubront has made two appearances since returning from a shoulder strain that cost him a month. He is 2-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 11 appearances this season.

--RF Shane Victorino has missed 55 games with two stints on the DL with a strained right hamstring and it doesn’t appear that he’s returning anytime soon. Boston manager John Farrell said that Victorino will stop doing baseball activities and that there’s no date for the resumption.

1 --3B Will Middlebrooks has missed 39 games with a fractured right index finger and five in a row at Triple-A Pawtucket. He still has persistent swelling that is negatively impacting his throwing and the Red Sox also shut him down from all baseball activities Friday.

--RF Brock Holt continued to play well by getting one of the three hits in Friday’s 6-0 loss and making two outstanding catches. He has played in all 321 innings over the last 34 games since May 23 and over his last 37 games since May 20, Holt is batting .333 (53-for-159).

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) was sent on a rehab assignment June 27 to Triple-A Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every night, we have the confidence we’re going to get out there and bust out. It doesn’t matter who is pitching. We’re going to come here tomorrow and face (Yankees RHP Masahiro) Tanaka and we expect to win. It doesn’t change. We’re all grinding. We just got to get it done.” -- 1B Mike Napoli.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to back issues. As of June 27, Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino would stop doing baseball activities and there’s no date for the resumption.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment June 27 to Triple-A Pawtucket.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Daniel Nava

INF/OF Brock Holt