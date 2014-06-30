Boston Red Sox - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Manager John Farrell conveyed a message to Mookie Betts and the media regarding the newest member of the fourth-place Boston Red Sox.

“He isn’t looked upon as a savior of the Red Sox,” Farrell said after Betts was promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.

Betts seemingly rose out of nowhere to make his first major league start Sunday in right field during Boston’s 8-5 win over the New York Yankees. Betts went 1-for-3 while collecting his first major league hit, run, walk and catch in right field.

The 21-year-old was not invited to major league spring training, and he is listed in the minor league players section of the Boston media guide.

“I think I‘m as ready as I‘m gonna get,” Betts said Saturday. “Only time will tell. Only getting out there and playing and learning more will tell if I was ready or not, but the front office thinks I‘m ready, so I have to feel like I‘m ready as well.”

He played just 23 games at Triple-A after a promotion from Double-A Portland, and 27 of his 29 games as an outfielder were in center field, which presently is occupied most nights by Jackie Bradley Jr. In limited action, Betts batted .322 in 90 at-bats with Pawtucket.

Betts’ promotion came after right fielder Shane Victorino experienced a setback in his rehab from a second hamstring injury, so the need is there. Entering Sunday, Boston right fielders were hitting a combined .224, while the Red Sox’s center fielders were batting .201 clip while striking out 162 times and drawing 52 walks.

“When a guy is performing at the level and doing it the way he’s doing it, and controlling the strike zone and performing in all different areas of the game, that kind of guy deserves consideration,” general manager Ben Cherington said of Betts. “We happen to have a need for as many good players as we can get, particularly guys that can move around positions, cover different spots. We talked about it for probably two or three days and just decided it was the right time.”

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-44

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 4-1, 2.05 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-6, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH David Ortiz became the 37th player in baseball history to reach 450 career home runs when he hit a long, three-run shot in the fourth inning Sunday in Boston’s 8-5 win over the Yankees. Ortiz has 41 career home runs against the Yankees and also is batting .313 (234-for-748) in 202 games against them.

--3B Xander Bogaerts was given the night off, and manager John Farrell said an adjustment is in the works because Bogaerts’ offensive timing is off. The tweak is based on what the Red Sox see on video and with their own eyes. It also one that is being worked on in early batting practice and in regular batting practice. Bogaerts, who has two hits in his past 35 at-bats, is hitting .113 over his past 80 at-bats and .251 overall.

--RHP Jake Peavy starts the opener of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, and there has been speculation about him being removed from the rotation. Peavy is 0-4 with a 5.87 ERA over his last five starts since getting his lone win on the season May 29 against Atlanta. Peavy’s last start was Tuesday in Seattle, when he allowed seven runs and eight hits in five innings. That marked the sixth time in 16 starts this year he allowed at least five runs and the ninth time he did not get past the sixth inning.

--OF Mookie Betts made his major league debut in right field Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Betts was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday after batting a combined .345 with 29 stolen bases in 77 games with Double-A Portland and Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you’re going to be good and to get to where we want to be, those are the guys that have to drive the bus for sure.” -- RHP John Lackey, on DH David Ortiz and 2B Dustin Pedroia, who each drove in three runs Sunday in the Red Sox’s 8-5 win over the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Boston Red Sox - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Shane Victorino (right hamstring strain, back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24 due to the hamstring ailment. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. He sat out Pawtucket’s June 19-22 games due to stiffness in the hamstring and his lower back. He resumed his rehab with short-season Class A Lowell on June 23, then rejoined Pawtucket on June 24. On June 25, the Red Sox shut him down again due to back issues. As of June 27, Boston manager John Farrell said Victorino would stop doing baseball activities, and there was no date set for a resumption.

--3B Will Middlebrooks (broken right index finger) went on the 15-day disabled list May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 14. The Red Sox shut him down from all baseball activities June 27 due to persistent swelling that negatively impacted his throwing.

--1B/LF Mike Carp (broken right foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on June 27.

--C Ryan Lavarnway (left hamate wrist fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. He underwent surgery June 3. He might be able to resume baseball activities in mid-July.

ROTATION:

LHP Jon Lester

RHP John Lackey

RHP Jake Peavy

RHP Brandon Workman

RHP Clay Buchholz

BULLPEN:

RHP Koji Uehara (closer)

RHP Junichi Tazawa

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Craig Breslow

LHP Andrew Miller

RHP Burke Badenhop

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

David Ross

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Napoli

2B Dustin Pedroia

SS Stephen Drew

3B Xander Bogaerts

DH David Ortiz

INF Jonathan Herrera

INF/OF Mookie Betts

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Jackie Bradley Jr.

RF Brock Holt

OF Daniel Nava